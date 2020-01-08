Fox News’ Pentagon reporter Lucas Tomlinson is reporting that there were no anti-missile defenses in place at either of the two based targeted by Iran in last night’s missile attacks:

U.S. military did not attempt to shoot down Iran's ballistic missiles because there were no American military assets in place to intercept them, officials say. — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) January 8, 2020

The anti-missile systems are “in high demand and short supply”:

Patriot and Avenger anti-missile defense systems deployed to other locations in Middle East, but not the two Iraqi bases–al-Asad and Erbil—targeted by Iran. Officials say the American assets are in high demand and short supply around the world. — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) January 8, 2020

And up until this week, U.S. forces didn’t need them to defend from what was considered the major threat, ISIS:

“For the past few years, our focus was defeating ISIS and keeping a light footprint in Iraq. We did not need air defense systems against ISIS,” as one official explained. — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) January 8, 2020

***

