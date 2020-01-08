Relax, everyone. The U.S. Army is not sending draft notices out via text message:

Trending

We can’t believe that people are falling for this, but, here we are:

This goes for phone calls and direct messages as well:

That news release directed people to the official Selective Service Facebook page, reminding everyone that, “In the event that a national emergency necessitates a draft, Congress and the President would need to pass official legislation to authorize a draft”:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: U.S. Army