A Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 flying from Tehran to Kiev crashed shortly after takeoff last night, killing all 176 passengers and crew on board:

Reuters reported that Iran won’t hand over the jet’s black boxes:

According to reports, the jet involved was a 737-800:

There’s an unconfirmed video out there that shows the jet on fire in the air:

An initial report from Ukraine’s embassy saying terrorism was ruled out was pulled down and replaced with one that said “it was too early to draw any conclusions”:

This is quite the walk back:

Here’s a breakdown of those on board:

According to UIA, the jet recently underwent maintenance:

***

Tags: IranUkraine