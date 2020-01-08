A Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 flying from Tehran to Kiev crashed shortly after takeoff last night, killing all 176 passengers and crew on board:

A Ukrainian plane carrying 176 passengers and crew has crashed near the airport in Tehran, leaving no survivors https://t.co/IExNxQqLDQ — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 8, 2020

All 176 people on board a flight to the Ukrainian capital Kiev were killed when the airliner crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport https://t.co/7EORrl8OzO pic.twitter.com/inZhCjkneC — Reuters (@Reuters) January 8, 2020

The crash site of Ukraine International Airlines #PS752. While this may not show the entire site, it appears there’s very little left of the 737 jet pic.twitter.com/bM83MDY1GV — Alex Macheras (@AlexInAir) January 8, 2020

Reuters reported that Iran won’t hand over the jet’s black boxes:

#BREAKING UPDATE: Reuters is reporting Iran will not hand over the black boxes on board the Ukraine International Airlines flight to Boeing so that its data can be analyzed. Details: https://t.co/4MfV5JzrkG pic.twitter.com/1fuWCmz1gS — NEWS 1130 (@NEWS1130) January 8, 2020

According to reports, the jet involved was a 737-800:

The aircraft involved is confirmed to be a Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 (not to be confused with a 737 MAX — these are still grounded, worldwide) crashed several minutes after takeoff from Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran #PS752 — Alex Macheras (@AlexInAir) January 8, 2020

There’s an unconfirmed video out there that shows the jet on fire in the air:

Two important points to make while you’re processing the news of the UIA 737 crash • Only Iran’s state media has stated the accident has occurred “due to tech problems” — without any investigation • The video being widely shared (showing fireball) remains unverified#PS752 — Alex Macheras (@AlexInAir) January 8, 2020

An initial report from Ukraine’s embassy saying terrorism was ruled out was pulled down and replaced with one that said “it was too early to draw any conclusions”:

Ukraine’s embassy in Iran initially ruled out terrorism or a rocket attack as a cause of the Boeing 737-800 crash on Wednesday. But that statement was taken offline, replaced by one that said it was too soon to draw any conclusions. https://t.co/4163kq50w1 — New York Times World (@nytimesworld) January 8, 2020

This is quite the walk back:

Ukraine's embassy in Iran says any previous comments about cause of crash were not official — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) January 8, 2020

Here’s a breakdown of those on board:

#BREAKING The Ukrainian foreign ministry releases nationalities killed in Boeing 737 crash in Iran:

82 Iranians

63 Canadians

11 Ukrainians

10 Swedes

4 Afghans

4 Germans

3 Britonshttps://t.co/gKU4FuEKI4 — Natasha Fatah (@NatashaFatah) January 8, 2020

According to UIA, the jet recently underwent maintenance:

Update: Ukraine International Airlines statement highlights the 737 jet had recently had maintenance — adding that all flights to Tehran are suspended until further notice. #PS752 pic.twitter.com/R2cK3XchRy — Alex Macheras (@AlexInAir) January 8, 2020

