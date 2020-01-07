The Air Force has released photos and videos from a massive training exercise taking place right now at Hill Air Force Base in Utah featuring F-35 fighters from the 388th and 419th fighter wings.

“We are now at full warfighting capability”:

The 388th and Reserve @419fw conducted a Combat Power Exercise with 52 aircraft @HAFB, Utah, today. The exercise, which was planned for months, demonstrated their ability to employ a large force of F-35As. We are now at full warfighting capability ⚡⚡ 📸: R. Nial Bradshaw pic.twitter.com/LCZ2jUeJNP — 388th Fighter Wing (@388fw) January 6, 2020

From the 388th:

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah – A little more than four years after receiving their first combat-coded F-35A Lightning II aircraft, Hill’s Fighter wings have achieved full warfighting capability. The term describes a set of focus areas within the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings: fully trained pilots and maintainers, a full complement of 78 aircraft and the mission and support equipment needed to fly. While the designation of full warfighting capability is an important milestone, the wing has been combat capable since the Air Force declared initial operational capability in August 2016. Since then, the wings have participated in several large combat exercises, deployed twice to Europe and once to the Pacific and supported two Middle East combat deployments, including one short-notice tasking. “Every training opportunity, exercise and deployment we’ve completed over the past four years has been a key stepping stone in reaching full warfighting capability,” said Col. Steven Behmer, 388th Fighter Wing commander. “This is just the beginning of sustained F-35A combat operations and we will remain focused on staying ready to deploy whenever, wherever we’re needed.”

52 planes, one for each hostage? Nice:

Fifty two F-35 jets just performed a massive “elephant walk” at Hill Air Force base. 52 One for each of our hostages taken by Iran in 1979. pic.twitter.com/yivZbXKMsk — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) January 7, 2020

Video from the training:

Today we launched about 50 F-35s in rapid succession. Part of a long-planned combat power exercise with @388fw, we pushed the boundaries and tested our Airmen’s ability to deploy @thef35 en masse. We’re ready to fly, fight, and win. @usairforce @USAFReserve @USAF_ACC pic.twitter.com/QskjR6lsch — 419th Fighter Wing (@419fw) January 6, 2020

And more photos:

***