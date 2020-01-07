Guys, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez bought a puppy:

He doesn’t have a name yet and she’s thinking of something Star Trek or Bronx/Queens/NYC related:

And it sounds like she wants to bring the dog on the road with her:

Yes! 🐶 the goal is to train him to be a community pup. Ideally we want to work to the point where he can enjoy town halls, be an Amtrak pup, come to the office, etc. But first, naps 😴 pic.twitter.com/ec8beJTrmZ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 7, 2020

Future tweet: AOC gets pissed at Amtrak when they don’t let her dog on the Acela…

From Amtrak:

We happily welcome dogs and cats up to 20 pounds for trips up to seven hours on most routes (some restrictions apply*). Our check-in process is simple, making traveling with your four-legged friend easy and enjoyable. *Acela on weekends and holidays only; travel with pets in Canada not available on Adirondack, Maple Leaf and Amtrak Cascades; not available on Auto Train, Keystone Service, Pennsylvanian, San Joaquins, Capitol Corridor Pacific Surfliner or Thruway Connecting Services.

And we’ll end it with this:

Al Gore climate group warns pets endangered by global warminghttps://t.co/G4VQJ8B2A4 pic.twitter.com/ZorxK7DPdm — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) May 10, 2019

Sorry, AOC! Dogs and cats are NOT Green New Deal approved:

Delingpole: Kill a Puppy to Save the Planet. Study Warns That Pets Cause Global Warming https://t.co/o3NS9zHVoW pic.twitter.com/p7o7C5IoD4 — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) August 4, 2017

Or maybe she’s going to buy carbon offsets for the pooch?

***