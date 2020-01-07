Model and “naked philanthropist” Kaylen Ward, who we told you about yesterday getting called out for once wearing an Eskimo Halloween costume, now says she’s raised “an estimated $1 million” for Australian bushfire victims:

Would you believe me if I told you we raised an estimated $1million 😭😭😭😭😭 — THE NAKED PHILANTHROPIST (@lilearthangelk) January 7, 2020

But as we also pointed out yesterday, would it be too much to ask to maybe get some confirmation of this from someone else? Check out how the Washington Post reported on this totally legit story:

A model raised $500,000 for Australia wildfire relief by sending nude photos to donors, she says

“She says” is good enough for them? At least they admit it all could be BS:

Since donors are sending money directly to the designated charities and not to a fund that Ward controls or distributes, neither she nor The Post could confirm exactly how much cash her act of naked altruism has raised. Ward shared with The Post several videos of her phone screen as she scrolled through hundreds of direct messages and receipts.

Oh, and she’s no longer sending naked photos to people although she won’t delete the tweet that says she’ll send you a naked photo if you send her a DM that shows you donated $10 to fire victims:

Just to be clear, I am not sending any more pictures to anyone. It’s not possible. Sorry. Atleast you can feel good for donating! — THE NAKED PHILANTHROPIST (@lilearthangelk) January 7, 2020

She’s also pissed at people criticizing or doubting what she’s done:

For everyone saying I only did this to promote my only fans… y’all are insane. I raised over a million dollars, offered my product (my nude photos) for FREE and spent money and time sending that free product to thousands upon thousands upon thousands of people. — THE NAKED PHILANTHROPIST (@lilearthangelk) January 7, 2020

It’s not about her, she says:

Y’all get jealous and miss the entire principle. This isn’t even really about me. — THE NAKED PHILANTHROPIST (@lilearthangelk) January 7, 2020

Except, it is. Now that she’s a viral sensation and all, she’s going to make it rain:

Y’all are telling me if you had an only fans and you were me you would not post about it because of this? Shut the f*ck up. That is how I pay my bills. And now that I have 200k followers I’m going to promote the F*CK out of it. That doesn’t take away a dime that I raised. — THE NAKED PHILANTHROPIST (@lilearthangelk) January 7, 2020

Oh, and she thinks she deserves a Nobel Prize, too:

Well, compared to past winners. at least she didn’t kill anyone before getting the Nobel.

