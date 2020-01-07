Need a laugh? “Dem sources” are telling Fox News that Nancy Pelosi is winning the impeachment fight after she kept Cocaine Mitch “off balance over the holiday break by holding the articles” of impeachment:

2) Multiple sr Dem sources tell Fox that they believe Pelosi was able to keep Trump/McConnell off balance over holidays by holding the articles. Helped Dems curate narrative that McConnell GOPers wouldn't conduct a fair trial & would quickly exonerate Trump — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 7, 2020

They. Are. Delusional:

Same Sr Dem sources believe Santa put presents under their tree over holidays https://t.co/7dOjK54SLi — Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) January 7, 2020

Multiple sr Dem sources are living in a fantasy world. This is all just fools in Washington, DC talking to, and over, each other at this point. https://t.co/M87tVAJAFT — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) January 7, 2020

Other news is kind of more important right now:

While Democrats were circle-jerking each other as masters of political skulduggery, Trump was busy killing the world's most dangerous terrorist after he ordered an attack that killed an American system and assaulted a U.S. embassy https://t.co/4MSVnK4zqP — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 7, 2020

Moving on, people:

This assumes that anyone is still paying attention outside of the media/Washington, which I get the sense they are not. https://t.co/Zb5jGXNR2s — Andrew Wagner (@andrewwagner) January 7, 2020

We’re not even sure they can claim a “moral victory” here: