Apparently, Valerie Plame now identifies as Jewish:

“I am a big fan of the rabbi. I am a big fan of their social justice initiatives”:

If you recall, she was criticized about 2 years ago after tweeting out an anti-Semitic article that she said she failed to read “all the way through“:

Hey, libs ignored her anti-Semitism in the past, now she’s the perfect candidate:

