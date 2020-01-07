Apparently, Valerie Plame now identifies as Jewish:

"Former CIA operative and New Mexico congressional candidate Valerie Plame, who continues to draw criticism for retweeting an anti-Semitic article in 2017, says she has joined a Jewish congregation." https://t.co/aLtkMhKAOQ — Steven Shepard (@POLITICO_Steve) January 7, 2020

“I am a big fan of the rabbi. I am a big fan of their social justice initiatives”:

מסתבר שהיא לקחה את הקשר היהודי צעד קדימה והצטרפה כחברה מן המניין בבית הכנסת המקומי בית-שלום (רפורמי, סנטה פה). מארחיי המקומיים אישרו לי בהמשך אותו סופש, שהיא אכן מגיעה מפעם לפעם. pic.twitter.com/bI3dkADQZR — ‏Tal Schneider טל שניידר تال شنايدر (@talschneider) December 27, 2019

If you recall, she was criticized about 2 years ago after tweeting out an anti-Semitic article that she said she failed to read “all the way through“:

2 years after tweeting an anti-Semitic article, Valerie Plame is attending synagogue https://t.co/3P0n4IoVIK pic.twitter.com/QoOhlxv0K8 — JTA | Jewish news (@JTAnews) December 30, 2019

Hey, libs ignored her anti-Semitism in the past, now she’s the perfect candidate:

Washington Post reports that Valerie Plame looks “astoundingly good,” ignores anti-Semitic tweets https://t.co/ftHp2JDDii — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 3, 2019

***

