Game over, Dems.

Jeh Johnson, DHS secretary under Barack Obama, said on “Meet the Press” this morning that President Trump had “ample domestic legal authority” to launch the attack on Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and that he didn’t need “an additional congressional authorization”:

This morning, Obama DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson debunked Democrats' claim that Congress needed to approve Soleimani strike Johnson: Soleimani was a "lawful military objective" & the President had "ample domestic legal authority to take him out" pic.twitter.com/1LUqYAwm9j — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) January 5, 2020

And this attack on Johnson is disgusting. They’re insinuating that since he’s on the board of Lockheed Martin he’ll personally profit from war with Iran?

Former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson appeared on Meet The Press and asserted Trump had "ample domestic legal authority to take [Soleimani] out without an additional congressional authorization" NOT DISCLOSED: Johnson is currently on the board of defense contractor Lockheed Martin pic.twitter.com/cimTpyolTf — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) January 5, 2020

Do any Dems *really* believe Johnson is on the take?

It's unclear why national news programs don't feel an obligation to disclose their guest's OBVIOUS conflicts of interest I'll have more on the media's failures following the Soleimani assassination in my newsletter, Popular Information. Sign up ➡️ https://t.co/TfpCItdVSo — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) January 5, 2020

