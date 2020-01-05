Game over, Dems.

Jeh Johnson, DHS secretary under Barack Obama, said on “Meet the Press” this morning that President Trump had “ample domestic legal authority” to launch the attack on Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and that he didn’t need “an additional congressional authorization”:

And this attack on Johnson is disgusting. They’re insinuating that since he’s on the board of Lockheed Martin he’ll personally profit from war with Iran?

Do any Dems *really* believe Johnson is on the take?

