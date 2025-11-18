Twitter Is Down This Morning UPDATE: Twitter Is Back

Stephen Miller Slams NYC's Housing Giveaway: 40% of Rent-Controlled Units Occupied by Migr...
Gordon K
Gordon K | 8:07 AM on November 18, 2025
Twitchy

It looks like Twitter / X is misbehaving this morning. We will resume your timely and hilarious content as soon as possible.

We apologize for the inconvenience.


UPDATE: Believe us, this hurts us more than it hurts you. We're rocking back and forth in our chairs waiting to bring you high-quality content.

UPDATE II: Delaware Online is reporting nationwide Twitter / X outages. Is Biden involved? We're just asking questions.

UPDATE III: We're being informed by smart commenters that this is a Cloudflare issue and other sites are affected as well.

UPDATE IV: Cloudflare is reporting an unusual spike in activity. Is Seth Abramson running his 250 Tweet rants again?

UPDATE V: Final entry - we're back! You may go about your doom scrolling! Have a great day!

