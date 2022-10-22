President Biden is still misleading the American people on deficit reduction. His claims ignore a rather rotund elephant in the room: COVID ‘relief’ spending in 2020 and early 2021.

Let’s say your husband returns from Home Depot, having dropped $250 on a new tool. The next day, he goes back to Home Depot, returns having spent $200, and proudly proclaims, ‘Honey! I’ve reduced our spending by $50!’

Yeah, it’s sort of like that.

Let's look at the facts: The federal deficit went up every single year in the Trump administration. On my watch, things have been different. The deficit has come down both years that I've been in office. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 22, 2022

Yes, the GOP has a spending problem as well, but Democrats took the lead on pushing for more and bigger pandemic ‘stimulus’ spending.

Some were even calling for $2,000 monthly checks.

This culminated in Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan in 2021.

This White House continues to sink lower and lower in what it will claim is truth. Truly embarrassing – and a real disrespect to all the smart people who serve in the administration. It will only stop when the press stops enabling it. https://t.co/qIo3yDfMIQ — Donald Schneider (@DonFSchneider) October 22, 2022

The press will NEVER call out Biden for this nonsense because they’re Democrats.

See the massive spike in spending in 2020 from COVID ‘relief’ spending? See the massive spending in 2021 (the grey bar) and the spending in 2022 so far that exceeds pre-pandemic levels?

Yeah, that’s what Biden’s bragging about.

Let’s see what you all thought about Biden’s messaging.

Whoa!

$1.4T cut in the deficit seems amazing!

Let's take a look at how that happened!

Oh, we just cut all the extra COVID goodies from 2021. https://t.co/p5hn2CMPlO pic.twitter.com/u55j0LNtmj — seamus_still_stir (@seamus_restirs) October 22, 2022

Yep.

On your watch, things definitely have been different: ✅Gas is more expensive

✅Food is more expensive

✅The border is wide open

✅Savings accounts have depleted

✅We’re begging adversaries for oil

✅We’re on the brink of nuclear war Democrats are destroying America. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 22, 2022

Now we’re getting to the REAL impact of Biden’s presidency. Don’ worry though, Democrats will pass even more spending to make it better!

pic.twitter.com/gkPv5idFVf — 🇺🇸 Big Al On The Prowl ⭐️ (@BigAlOnTheProwl) October 22, 2022

LOL.

Only a democrat would fall for this. — Vance Murphy (@vancemurphy) October 22, 2022

Unfortunately, many do.

Playing Jedi number tricks does not make you a good president. The state of the Union is a mess and you are responsible. https://t.co/plRX6n2KDB — Virtual Hybrid – XY (@VirtualHybrid) October 22, 2022

‘These are not the truths you’re looking for.’

As long as you keep lying about this, I'll keep posting the facts. You often brag about reducing the deficit, but the decrease in deficit in 2022 is largely a result of the massively high baseline set in 2020 and 2021. Lyin' dog faced pony soldier is what you are… https://t.co/yR2T3oBzaB — Terry (@hangingoutyall) October 22, 2022

HAHA!

You jumped the deficit over 500% in one day. https://t.co/qsgccJdNsB pic.twitter.com/ipbVhBDvJI — The Grumpy Git (@TheGrumpyGitPA) October 22, 2022

It really is incredible what this guy’s trying to get away with by pretending he’s reining in spending.

Finally, a 3-point plan we can get behind.