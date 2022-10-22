President Biden is still misleading the American people on deficit reduction. His claims ignore a rather rotund elephant in the room: COVID ‘relief’ spending in 2020 and early 2021.

Let’s say your husband returns from Home Depot, having dropped $250 on a new tool. The next day, he goes back to Home Depot, returns having spent $200, and proudly proclaims, ‘Honey! I’ve reduced our spending by $50!’

Yeah, it’s sort of like that.

Yes, the GOP has a spending problem as well, but Democrats took the lead on pushing for more and bigger pandemic ‘stimulus’ spending.

Some were even calling for $2,000 monthly checks.

This culminated in Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan in 2021.

The press will NEVER call out Biden for this nonsense because they’re Democrats.

Federal Deficit from 2001 to 2022

See the massive spike in spending in 2020 from COVID ‘relief’ spending? See the massive spending in 2021 (the grey bar) and the spending in 2022 so far that exceeds pre-pandemic levels?

Yeah, that’s what Biden’s bragging about.

Let’s see what you all thought about Biden’s messaging.

Yep.

Now we’re getting to the REAL impact of Biden’s presidency. Don’ worry though, Democrats will pass even more spending to make it better!

LOL.

Unfortunately, many do.

‘These are not the truths you’re looking for.’

HAHA!

It really is incredible what this guy’s trying to get away with by pretending he’s reining in spending.

Finally, a 3-point plan we can get behind.

