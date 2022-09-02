A screenshot purporting to be a deleted tweet from Democrat Blogger, Jennifer Rubin, made the rounds on Twitter shortly after President Biden finished unifying the country by calling half of its citizens a dangerous threat to democracy.

The resulting reaction from Twitter was hilarious, mostly because nobody knew if it was real. Yes, Rubin has slipped so deep into the left’s Battle for Democracy™ LARPing fantasyland that the tweet seemed believable.

Our verdict? Yep, it appears to be a fake. Here’s Philip Klein cautioning people not to spread the fake tweet. He points out that the timestamp seems dubious.

Let that sink in for a moment … this appears to be a fake tweet because the timestamp doesn’t make sense. What he didn’t say: ‘This appears to be a fake tweet because Jennifer Rubin would clearly never advocate for mass arrests of American citizens.’ LOL!

When it comes to Rubin, they know. We all know.

There's a @JRubinBlogger tweet going around about mass arrests that looks to me to be fake. It has the timestamp of 7:47 and refers to the Biden speech in the past tense, but the WH transcript has the speech starting at 8:03. I would discourage anybody from spreading it. — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) September 2, 2022

We still think there’s a slight chance the Jennifer Rubin Twitter account is an elaborate parody.

“Looks to me to be fake.” That right there says a lot about Jen Rubin, don’t you think? — 🇺🇦💉💉💉Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) September 2, 2022

The fake tweet was also sent to Bethany Mandel, who shared it with her Twitter followers and then later deleted it when she realized it was suspect.

Deleted my Jen Rubin dunk tweet. A reliable friend sent it, but time stamp is suspicious and friend is asleep and can’t confirm. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) September 2, 2022

Bethany’s initial tweet led to a bevy of ‘wait is that real’ questions across Twitter … because it was Jen Rubin.

Pro Tip: Don’t be the person voted most likely to approve of mass arrests.

what’s funny/depressing is that….. it was believable — The Redneck Geisha (@redneckgeisha) September 2, 2022

There’s that. Ha!

Rubin’s actual tweets about Biden’s speech help you understand why people think she might have gone there. She doesn’t exactly operate in reality these days.

the DC political press corps has never been up to the task of defending democracy – they go along with GOP talking pt this is partisan. — Jennifer "Pro-privacy" Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 2, 2022

Yes, the DC press corps is all about doing the bidding of Team GOP, ‘Pro-Democrat’ lady.

Hot damn, Jen Rubin turned on CNN!! 😂 The most intellectually flexible person to ever roam the halls of Twitter dot com https://t.co/gSrtdFQoUW — Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) September 2, 2022

Rubin was even blasting CNN for not fully embracing the optics of a president flanked by Marines calling Americans who don’t own F-15s a threat to our nation.

I don’t believe you can separate MAGA and GOP but understand as POTUS Biden must — Jennifer "Pro-privacy" Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 2, 2022

They keep trying to tell us Biden is only talking about a small subset of the GOP. His battalion of crazy cat ladies is clearly hearing something different.

While Rubin did not send a tweet calling for mass arrests, we wouldn’t be surprised if she has one in her Draft Tweets.