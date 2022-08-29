A left-wing Resist™ account, that claims to be a parody account but doesn’t actually seem to parody Liam Neeson (yeah, we’re OCD about these things), tweeted a fake joke quote pretending to be from GOP Senator Josh Hawley. ‘There will be riots if Donald Trump is arrested,’ was the operative portion of the quote that sent leftist Twitter into a tizzy.

Here’s the joke tweet alongside ‘Riots’ and ‘Hawley’ trending together on Twitter for hours.

The problem is that liberals and their Never Trump counterparts suffering from long TDS were all too eager to accept the quote as real.

Josh Hawley says riots will happen if Donald Trump is arrested. Is that a threat, Senator @HawleyMO? Or are you insinuating someone should get away with crimes because there is a threat of violence? Or are you finally admitting Donald Trump can cause riots? — Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) August 28, 2022

‘Is that a threat, Senator?’ Well, no, it’s a joke, Einstein.

Josh Hawley : "Riots will happen if Trump is arrested." You know what's a riot, that the GOP thinks these threats will stop justice. — Buddy Winston (@BuddyWinston) August 28, 2022

We sort of think it’s hilarious they got duped so badly, but it’s also sort of scary that such gullible people are also being told by the President of the United States that we’re fascists.

John Hawley is threatening riots if trump is arrested, because Josh Hawley knows his day is coming to face the music soon after. pic.twitter.com/VV9xN4jfJU — TᕼE ᗷᖇOᗯᑎ ᒪᗩᑎTEᖇᑎ: ᵀʰʳᵒʷ ᵀʳᵘᵐᵖ ⁱⁿ ᴾʳⁱˢᵒⁿ (@CovfefeDistant) August 28, 2022

If we were actually fascists, we would use our fascist-y powers to put bad lib memers in Gitmo.

Almost two hours after his original tweet, the non-parody parody account realized his lefty lemmings were lapping up the fake news. He tried to rein it back in. lol.

Josh Hawley didn't actually say this quote (it's called satire) and just in case Kevin Sorbo is reading this, I am not the actor Liam Neeson. — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) August 28, 2022

Too late. It was already gospel that Josh Hawley was inciting riots. They looked stupid and they knew it. They needed an out, and they needed one quick.

Lindsey Graham to the rescue!

Tweets Claiming Josh Hawley Said 'There Will Be Riots' if Trump is Arrested Were FAKE. Video of Lindsey Graham Saying it on Fox is REAL. https://t.co/hRuxRO4vRs via @mediaite — Sarah Rumpf 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@rumpfshaker) August 29, 2022

‘We’re not dumb! We’re not dumb! Lindsey Graham!!!’ Priceless.

So what did Lindsey Graham say?

‘And I’ll say this, if there is a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information after the Clinton debacle … there will be riots in the streets.’

Clearly, Graham was threatening violence, if you’re trying to cover for leftist Twitter for being duped by a fake Josh Hawley quote, that is.

Hawley was trending earlier with the same word, "riots," for the fake parody tweet. I didn't get a screenshot of that but here's Graham trending the exact same way. This sort of rhetoric has come from Trump allies for awhile, but it is different from a SITTING US SENATOR. pic.twitter.com/OMy0e27Bbb — Sarah Rumpf 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@rumpfshaker) August 29, 2022

Surely a SITTING US SENATOR has never uttered these words before. A quick Google search disagreed.

Lindsey Graham used the same phrase in 2019:

‘If the Republican Party had hired Christopher Steele to look at Clinton, if the DOJ under a republican president and FBI got a warrant based on a bunch of garbage against an operative of the Clinton campaign, there would be riots in the street of the media.’

SITTING US SENATOR, Chris Murphy, used the same phrase in 2018:

‘If this were happening in the Continental United States, if we were in Connecticut 100 days after a hurricane and half the state didn’t have power, there would be riots in the street.’

We’re sure you’d find others because this is a common expression meant to convey that people will be angered by a double standard.

Thankfully, leftist Twitter didn’t let that get in the way of looking stupid.

Bootlicking cowards Lindsey Graham & Josh Hawley think there will be riots when Trump gets arrested. Good. Get those filthy domestic terrorists in jail where they belong. — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) August 29, 2022

The really clueless ones just started referencing Graham AND Hawley.

When we put the bad memers in Gitmo, we should make them listen to The USA Singers’ music.

Republicans like Graham and Hawley are hoping to inspire riots at the thought of a Trump indictment. It's not like they can tell their constituents to keep it to a peaceful protest. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) August 28, 2022

It didn’t take long for them to twist the entire self-inflicted turnip-brained debacle into claims that Graham and Hawley were inciting violence, because truth is not their strong point.

Breaking: Lindsey Graham just threatened RIOTS if Donald Trump is prosecuted for his crimes. I hope the Justice Department is watching this. https://t.co/7Bl7sUlrGG — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 29, 2022

Their ability to beclown themselves would almost be adorable if they were powerless.