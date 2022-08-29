A left-wing Resist™ account, that claims to be a parody account but doesn’t actually seem to parody Liam Neeson (yeah, we’re OCD about these things), tweeted a fake joke quote pretending to be from GOP Senator Josh Hawley. ‘There will be riots if Donald Trump is arrested,’ was the operative portion of the quote that sent leftist Twitter into a tizzy.

Here’s the joke tweet alongside ‘Riots’ and ‘Hawley’ trending together on Twitter for hours.

Joke tweet claiming Josh Hawley said there would be riots if Trump was arrested and 'riots' and 'Hawley' trending on Twitter.

The problem is that liberals and their Never Trump counterparts suffering from long TDS were all too eager to accept the quote as real.

‘Is that a threat, Senator?’ Well, no, it’s a joke, Einstein.

We sort of think it’s hilarious they got duped so badly, but it’s also sort of scary that such gullible people are also being told by the President of the United States that we’re fascists.

Trending

If we were actually fascists, we would use our fascist-y powers to put bad lib memers in Gitmo.

Almost two hours after his original tweet, the non-parody parody account realized his lefty lemmings were lapping up the fake news. He tried to rein it back in. lol.

Too late. It was already gospel that Josh Hawley was inciting riots. They looked stupid and they knew it. They needed an out, and they needed one quick.

Lindsey Graham to the rescue!

‘We’re not dumb! We’re not dumb! Lindsey Graham!!!’ Priceless.

So what did Lindsey Graham say?

‘And I’ll say this, if there is a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information after the Clinton debacle … there will be riots in the streets.’

Clearly, Graham was threatening violence, if you’re trying to cover for leftist Twitter for being duped by a fake Josh Hawley quote, that is.

Surely a SITTING US SENATOR has never uttered these words before. A quick Google search disagreed.

Lindsey Graham used the same phrase in 2019:

‘If the Republican Party had hired Christopher Steele to look at Clinton, if the DOJ under a republican president and FBI got a warrant based on a bunch of garbage against an operative of the Clinton campaign, there would be riots in the street of the media.’

SITTING US SENATOR, Chris Murphy, used the same phrase in 2018:

‘If this were happening in the Continental United States, if we were in Connecticut 100 days after a hurricane and half the state didn’t have power, there would be riots in the street.’

We’re sure you’d find others because this is a common expression meant to convey that people will be angered by a double standard.

Thankfully, leftist Twitter didn’t let that get in the way of looking stupid.

The really clueless ones just started referencing Graham AND Hawley.

When we put the bad memers in Gitmo, we should make them listen to The USA Singers’ music.

It didn’t take long for them to twist the entire self-inflicted turnip-brained debacle into claims that Graham and Hawley were inciting violence, because truth is not their strong point.

Their ability to beclown themselves would almost be adorable if they were powerless.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Josh HawleyLindsey Grahamriotsriots in the street