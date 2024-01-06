Illegal Migrants Fight in Line Outside New York Shelter As Temperature Dips Dangerously...
Dem Sen. Shaheen Tried to Own the Cons on J6 With a Ben Franklin Quote and Missed It by THAT Much

Doug P.  |  8:16 PM on January 06, 2024
Meme screenshot

On the third anniversary of January 6, which Democrats and much of the media are now treating as a national holiday, Dem Sen. Jeanne Shaheen joined many others in making social media comments about the occasion. 

Shaheen even quoted Benjamin Franklin. Well, sort of: 

"Democracy" is the most abused and perverted word in the last few years, and Dems from Biden on down have been trying to make that word synonymous with "Democrats." 

However, the Franklin quote uses the word "republic" instead of "democracy," and those are two very different things. 

Another Community Note has been requested: 

And a Community Note was delivered:

We're not very surprised for some reason.

Yep. Not that these Democrats would like anybody to know the difference between the two terms.

Or maybe they just don't care about reality.

*** 

