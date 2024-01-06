Dem Sen. Shaheen Tried to Own the Cons on J6 With a Ben Franklin Quote and Missed It by THAT Much

On the third anniversary of January 6, which Democrats and much of the media are now treating as a national holiday, Dem Sen. Jeanne Shaheen joined many others in making social media comments about the occasion.

Advertisement

Shaheen even quoted Benjamin Franklin. Well, sort of:

“A democracy, if you can keep it,” said Ben Franklin.



January 6, 2021, was a stark reminder of just how fragile our democracy is.



It is on each and every one of us to never forget the actions that led to that day so we ensure history does not repeat itself. — Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (@SenatorShaheen) January 6, 2024

"Democracy" is the most abused and perverted word in the last few years, and Dems from Biden on down have been trying to make that word synonymous with "Democrats."

However, the Franklin quote uses the word "republic" instead of "democracy," and those are two very different things.

Another Community Note has been requested:

Oh @CommunityNotes ... we need you on aisle 7... — Pam D (@soirchick) January 6, 2024

And a Community Note was delivered:

consider the possibility that we are governed by the dumbest, least impressive ruling class in history https://t.co/iVBdtmzugc — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) January 6, 2024

Holy sh*t WOW! A sitting senator, or whoever posts for her, doesn’t actually know how to properly quote Benjamin Franklin. 😳🤣😅 https://t.co/ba3cT3X09i — Rebecca Downs🇺🇸🟦🇮🇱 (@RebeccaRoseGold) January 6, 2024

We're not very surprised for some reason.

One would think a senator would know better but here we go again for the zillionth time. https://t.co/3Jm2z3e21j pic.twitter.com/VFanKxxKQa — Rick Robinson 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@RowdyRick73) January 6, 2024

He said “a REPUBLIC if you can keep it.”



Our founders considered democracy another form of tyranny. — Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) January 6, 2024

Yep. Not that these Democrats would like anybody to know the difference between the two terms.

Just do a simple Google search on the quote that you're about to post... so you don't beclown yourself. https://t.co/VgTe3TtZSw — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) January 6, 2024

Or maybe they just don't care about reality.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!