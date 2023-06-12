Former President Donald Trump will be heading to Miami soon for tomorrow’s arraignment after being charged with mishandling classified documents:

Former President Donald Trump will stay at his golf resort in Doral ahead of his appearance in a federal courtroom Tuesday to face charges of allegedly mishandling classified documents.

Trump is expected to arrive at Miami International Airport on Monday afternoon before spending the night at the resort. He is expected to travel back to New Jersey after the hearing, where he will attend a fundraiser for this 2024 Presidential campaign.

Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman, in an attempt to make the Trump story very different (and far worse) than some others, claimed that Hillary Clinton (and Biden, Pence, etc.) handled classified information responsibly and never tried to hinder the recovery of the material, unlike Donald Trump:

It’s also not surprising that CNN’s host Dana Bash didn’t push back on Goldman one bit — or should we say one BleachBit:

Trending

Apparently.

Goldman forced spin just makes the existence of a two-tiered justice system all the more clear.

Rep. Goldman’s just going to pretend what then FBI Director Comey said during his announcement where he made it clear Hillary Clinton is above the law? Guess so:

Remember this?

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: