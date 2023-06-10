Earlier this month there were reports that China would be establishing a base in Cuba from which to spy on the United States (in addition to their spy balloon program of course).

The White House’s John Kirby said those reports were not accurate:

MSNBC: "China and Cuba have now reached a secret agreement…for China to establish an electronic facility…to scoop up electronic communications throughout the southeastern U.S." KIRBY: "It's not accurate." MSNBC: "You're saying it's not accurate that they're planning this?"… pic.twitter.com/HaKLQW5CWU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 8, 2023

That denial from Kirby lead to some fast conclusions:

Well that means it’s true — Samuel Soehnel (@SamuelSoehnel) June 8, 2023

Fast-forward a day or two and — guess what — China has a spy base in Cuba:

JUST IN: The administration, after initially saying reports that China wanted to establish a secret spy base in Cuba were inaccurate, is now saying that the facility is already up and runninghttps://t.co/OsxiPsQza3@alexbward @politico — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) June 10, 2023

“The PRC conducted an upgrade of its intelligence collection facilities in Cuba in 2019. This is well-documented in the intelligence record,” an admin official said. “This is an issue that this administration inherited.” — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) June 10, 2023

On Thursday, after WSJ followed by POLITICO reported on the deal, the admin said the stories were inaccurate without explaining why. Now it turns out, it was just about timing. The reports said China wanted to do this. The truth is, it had already happened — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) June 10, 2023

So when Kirby said reports that China was planning a spy base in Cuba were “inaccurate” that only was the case because the base is already up and running? You’ve got to love government-spin.

From Politico (also note the White House’s attempt to blame a previous president):

China has been spying on the United States from a base in Cuba, a Biden administration official said on Saturday, claiming that “this is an issue that this administration inherited.” The Wall Street Journal, followed by POLITICO and other outlets, reported on Thursday that China had been in conversations with Havana to establish a new spy base in the island nation. That same day, the White House and the Pentagon said the reporting was “inaccurate,” without going into details. On Saturday, an administration official clarified by saying that the Chinese base in Cuba has already been established, noting that it didn’t happen on their watch.

It doesn’t sound like China’s “secret base” was so secret after all.

What a disaster for the WH. https://t.co/J7OEvLT2gy — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) June 10, 2023

And this administration has been a disaster for the country.

The Biden Regime, just like Obama before him, is far more interested in conquering YOU than any of America's enemies. https://t.co/hcdMpPvgfA — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) June 10, 2023

Trump’s been indicted so that’s good enough for the Biden White House this week.

There's no chance they didn't already know. There's constant satellite coverage of Cuba. As in CONSTANT https://t.co/g5cYQfxTgc — JohnGalt 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JohnJGaltrules) June 10, 2023

So was the Biden administration so focused on their climate “crisis” and Ukraine that they missed the Evil Empire at work in our own backyard? https://t.co/mST3YoKPX0 — Victoria Coates (@VictoriaCoates) June 10, 2023

And according to Biden “climate change” is the only existential threat we face.

Why did they deny it in the first place?? https://t.co/2mGUW5DBaD — TyphoidMary (@Emperipolisis) June 10, 2023

This is quite a walk back. First, the Biden administration called the Wall Street Journal story inaccurate. Now they are playing CYA and saying this is all the last administration’s fault — like Afghanistan. https://t.co/xuNsDrwyZy — Jeff Schogol (@JeffSchogol) June 10, 2023

They’re nothing if not predictable.

Incredible!!

It’s always someone else’s fault! So tired of lack of leadership and lack of accountability! https://t.co/zTn4C9PpoT pic.twitter.com/qD6VTz6QEh — CYNDI 💌 (@CYNDI_ROSE__) June 10, 2023

“I won’t blame others.” Legit LOL on that doozy.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: