House Oversight Committee chair James Comer said today that the committee will continue with contempt of Congress hearings for FBI Director Christopher Wray:

Rep. James Comer said that Wray simply letting members of Congress see the document without possessing it wasn’t enough because the FBI could then drag their heels and basically do nothing:

John Kirby was asked about the House Oversight report on the allegations against the Biden family, and his answer was not unexpected:

You could see that one coming:

Kirby’s response is like so much of the lib media — you can’t see something you refuse to look for.

The plausible deniability is strong with that one!

And yet here we are.

***

