House Oversight Committee chair James Comer said today that the committee will continue with contempt of Congress hearings for FBI Director Christopher Wray:

Chair James Comer announces the House Oversight Committee will conduct contempt of Congress hearings for FBI officials on Thursday over documents relating to the investigation into Hunter Biden: “The investigation is not dead. This is only the beginning.” pic.twitter.com/7iK8XtHvNB — The Recount (@therecount) June 5, 2023

BREAKING: House Oversight Committee will be holding FBI Director Wray in contempt of Congress despite being briefed on the alleged Biden bribery criminal scheme document that was requested. "The FBI again refused to hand over the unclassified record to the custody of the House… pic.twitter.com/O2r22drq9D — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 5, 2023

Rep. James Comer said that Wray simply letting members of Congress see the document without possessing it wasn’t enough because the FBI could then drag their heels and basically do nothing:

James Comer means business. Underestimate him at your peril. https://t.co/o3zMQKAJrA — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 5, 2023

Reporter: “Why do you need the document at hand? You just got a chance to view it … Why move forward with contempt when the FBI says they’re cooperating in good faith?” House Oversight Chair James Comer: “I’m supposed to take the FBI’s word that they’re investigating this?” pic.twitter.com/sgPhRaobwL — The Recount (@therecount) June 5, 2023

John Kirby was asked about the House Oversight report on the allegations against the Biden family, and his answer was not unexpected:

REPORTER: The House Oversight Committee "issued a report showing that the Biden family allegedly funneled $10 million into their bank accounts while Joe Biden was Vice President…Have you read the report…? KIRBY: "No, and no." pic.twitter.com/zeSBs7A9DR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 5, 2023

You could see that one coming:

Kirby's body language was loud and clear before he uttered a response. — Brian Parker (@ParkerMunhall) June 5, 2023

Kirby’s response is like so much of the lib media — you can’t see something you refuse to look for.

John Kirby believes there are no national security concerns raised by a report he has not read. https://t.co/bTlaHloa0C — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) June 5, 2023

So you haven't read the report, and you don't think there are national security concerns? How would you know that if you haven't read the report? https://t.co/qAa5BxFbFL — Kevin McMahon (@Kevin__McMahon) June 5, 2023

The plausible deniability is strong with that one!

NO -he hasn't read it. Then follows w NO -the Biden didn't sell $10million worth of influence. This can't be real… https://t.co/Auo5SA55U0 — Mike du Jour (@MikeLester) June 5, 2023

And yet here we are.

***

