White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says many things that will make you say “WTF,” but today she brought an extra large heaping dose of irony with this doozy:

KJP: "We can't continue to see our kids in communities being killed. We talk about Roe v. Wade, and really making that the law of the land." 🤔 pic.twitter.com/mtM9g2yuq7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 2, 2023

Wait, WHAT?

This is how bad at her job Karine Diversity-Hire is. "We must kill babies to stop kids in communities from being killed." Her programming is completely broken. https://t.co/kkW5fEFFDC — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) June 2, 2023

@PressSec: We don’t want to see kids being killed. Also @PressSec: But we need to make Roe v Wade the law of the land. https://t.co/X1xXSEgV08 pic.twitter.com/t187rGuUa3 — 𝙰𝚖𝚎𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚊𝚗 𝚂𝚊𝚟𝚊𝚐𝚎 (@HarleyMonster) June 2, 2023

um excuse me but https://t.co/8ByrsBMYlq — semite, yo (@sarahbellumd) June 2, 2023

Does Jean-Pierre ever actually listen to herself? Maybe she wouldn’t be able to connect the dots.

We have to stop kids being killed by killing them earlier. — Wet Bandit (@DPShuffle) June 2, 2023

Irony alert — Dena Fredrickson (@dena30211) June 2, 2023

Sooooooo…did she just say there's an appropriate and inappropriate time to….imma just not https://t.co/pZpLNGiBDN — Mandi (@mandirising) June 2, 2023

"We can't continue to see our kids being killed, so it's better if they just never exist in the first place." https://t.co/fHcKmngY8X — Chris Blec (@ChrisBlec) June 2, 2023

The fact that KJP could follow through with that entire comment without stopping herself helps demonstrate the level of psychosis that’s on display.

