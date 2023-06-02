White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says many things that will make you say “WTF,” but today she brought an extra large heaping dose of irony with this doozy:

Wait, WHAT?

Does Jean-Pierre ever actually listen to herself? Maybe she wouldn’t be able to connect the dots.

The fact that KJP could follow through with that entire comment without stopping herself helps demonstrate the level of psychosis that’s on display.

