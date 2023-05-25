There’s a video from a few years ago that wonderfully encapsulates how so many Democrats would like everybody to view electric cars as being powered by the miracle of “clean energy.” These people really didn’t want to admit how the electricity is generated:

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has even said that her electric car drives on “sunshine.”

Throw all the other pushes from the Left to force the country into a “clean energy” economy and it sounds like a magical utopia — except it isn’t.

Republican Rep. Chip Roy delivered the reality check to end all reality checks today on what the Left’s “clean energy” initiatives are really about, and who is harmed in the process. Watch it all:

Chip Roy blows the lid off of Democrats' green energy scam, and has a message for his fellow Republicans: "Stand up and hold the line…against the worst form of corporate cronyism I've ever seen on the floor of this body!" 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VGOBw5Ya5Z — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 25, 2023

ALL Republicans should be making those points whenever possible.

