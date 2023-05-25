Earlier this month, after reports about attempted drone strikes on the Kremlin and Russia blamed Ukraine, former CIA chief and U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said it all smelled like a Russian “false flag” operation:

The Kremlin’s drone claims “smell like a false flag.” Former CIA Director Leon Panetta joins The Lead pic.twitter.com/sXnDjKJjpR — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) May 3, 2023

You probably recall that Panetta was among 50-plus former intelligence community officials who signed the infamous letter saying stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop and its contents were likely part of a Russian misinformation campaign. It was all a lie to help keep the issue from damaging Joe Biden just before the 2020 election.

With that in mind it shouldn’t be any surprise that Panetta’s spotting of a Russian “false flag” might not turn out to be the case either:

Today, US officials said it was Ukraine after all. So weird that the folks who ran the Russia collusion hoax, and laptop-is-disinformation hoax and pipeline bombing was the Kremlin thing also said this was a "false flag" by Russia. And were wrong each time. What are the odds???? https://t.co/mcftUehFO6 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 25, 2023

U.S. officials are now saying the drones were likely launched by Ukraine:

US officials have picked up chatter amongst Ukrainian officials blaming each other for a drone attack on the Kremlin earlier this month, contributing to a US assessment that a Ukrainian group may have been responsible, sources familiar with the intelligence told CNN. The intercepts include some members of Ukraine’s military and intelligence bureaucracy speculating that Ukrainian special operations forces conducted the operation.

The fact that these former intel officials are hardly ever correct about anything won’t stop many media outlets to have them on as their go-to “experts.”

You gotta admire their consistency. — galen (@galenarq) May 25, 2023

On the spectrum of human intelligence where does “smell like” fall in terms of importance for the CIA? — PhilsGoodman 🇺🇸 (@MuhHeidigger) May 25, 2023

Is “smells like” a technical intelligence community term, or what?

If there’s an incorrect choice to be made, libs will never disappoint. — BatmanAZ (@FreedomAZ0704) May 25, 2023

Their record remains perfect.

