Earlier this month, after reports about attempted drone strikes on the Kremlin and Russia blamed Ukraine, former CIA chief and U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said it all smelled like a Russian “false flag” operation:

You probably recall that Panetta was among 50-plus former intelligence community officials who signed the infamous letter saying stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop and its contents were likely part of a Russian misinformation campaign. It was all a lie to help keep the issue from damaging Joe Biden just before the 2020 election.

With that in mind it shouldn’t be any surprise that Panetta’s spotting of a Russian “false flag” might not turn out to be the case either:

U.S. officials are now saying the drones were likely launched by Ukraine:

US officials have picked up chatter amongst Ukrainian officials blaming each other for a drone attack on the Kremlin earlier this month, contributing to a US assessment that a Ukrainian group may have been responsible, sources familiar with the intelligence told CNN.

The intercepts include some members of Ukraine’s military and intelligence bureaucracy speculating that Ukrainian special operations forces conducted the operation.

The fact that these former intel officials are hardly ever correct about anything won’t stop many media outlets to have them on as their go-to “experts.”

Is “smells like” a technical intelligence community term, or what?

Their record remains perfect.

