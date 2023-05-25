U.S. Customs and Border Protection has addressed claims that the U.S. government provides illegal aliens free travel and transport. The CBP has denied that happens:

NOTICE: Claims that migrants will be provided free travel and transportation to their destination are false. The U.S. government does not provide help or financial support for noncitizens. pic.twitter.com/tuCB7E8uEk — CBP (@CBP) May 25, 2023

Fox News’ Bill Melugin spotted some BS being pushed, which he calls “blatantly false”:

This is blatantly false. The U.S. government indirectly provides financial support for migrants by giving hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars to NGOs via FEMA’s Emergency Food & Shelter Program. The NGOs then assist migrants w/ transportation around U.S & other services. https://t.co/fJ3FKVZ04v — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 25, 2023

So the government gives the money to organizations who then provide it to illegal migrants? That sounds a lot like the government providing it (with taxpayer dollars of course).

It is literally on FEMA’s website. https://t.co/zTyYosNqX7 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 25, 2023

The CBP’s spin sounds a lot like when Democrats claim George Soros didn’t give money to Alvin Bragg’s campaign because he gave it to a third party which then gave the money to Bragg.

What do think is the endgame here? Legislation that allows non citizens to vote? Is that it? — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) May 25, 2023

It’s that indirect funding. Get them every time. — Nichole (@UdaBaker) May 25, 2023

You see how it works. Taxpayer money is used to pay for the invasion. We already knew it, but the govt continues to lie to us. https://t.co/z6M1bw7t93 — RJH (@Citizen2Truth) May 25, 2023

And they will continue to lie if it’s tolerated.

***

