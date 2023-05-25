U.S. Customs and Border Protection has addressed claims that the U.S. government provides illegal aliens free travel and transport. The CBP has denied that happens:

Fox News’ Bill Melugin spotted some BS being pushed, which he calls “blatantly false”:

So the government gives the money to organizations who then provide it to illegal migrants? That sounds a lot like the government providing it (with taxpayer dollars of course).

The CBP’s spin sounds a lot like when Democrats claim George Soros didn’t give money to Alvin Bragg’s campaign because he gave it to a third party which then gave the money to Bragg.

And they will continue to lie if it’s tolerated.

