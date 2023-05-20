Shoplifting has become a major crisis in New York City, so Mayor Eric Adams has a plan to crack down on the problem.

Shoplifting has become a crisis in New York City, with recent numbers showing a 44 percent jump in incidents in 2022.

Mayor Adams says repeat offenders were behind a third of those thefts last year, and now he is rolling out a new plan to tackle the issue.

“250 people in 2023 have been arrested almost 2500 times, again, that’s 30 percent,” said Michael Lepetri, the NYPD’s Chief of Crime Control Strategies. “Who are these people: 52 percent are convicted felons.”

The new crackdown includes…

What’s Adams’ plan? Here’s how the City will solve the problem of shoplifting:

Now we all respond in unison, “well good luck with that!”

Trending

It’s impossible to out-parody real life anymore.

null

Maybe Adams should make sure all store clerks are also licensed psychologists to make his “plan” more workable.

Unreal.

A kiosk to make shoplifting more shoplifter-friendly? Hey, don’t give the lefty politicians any more ideas!

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: