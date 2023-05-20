Shoplifting has become a major crisis in New York City, so Mayor Eric Adams has a plan to crack down on the problem.

Shoplifting has become a crisis in New York City, with recent numbers showing a 44 percent jump in incidents in 2022. Mayor Adams says repeat offenders were behind a third of those thefts last year, and now he is rolling out a new plan to tackle the issue. “250 people in 2023 have been arrested almost 2500 times, again, that’s 30 percent,” said Michael Lepetri, the NYPD’s Chief of Crime Control Strategies. “Who are these people: 52 percent are convicted felons.” The new crackdown includes…

What’s Adams’ plan? Here’s how the City will solve the problem of shoplifting:

NYC Mayor Eric Adams just unveiled his new plan to combat skyrocketing retail theft in the city. These are not serious people. https://t.co/ovD5hT7APb pic.twitter.com/WCGai1CRHA — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 20, 2023

Now we all respond in unison, “well good luck with that!”

Is this satire? — ceschulzke (@ceschulzke) May 20, 2023

I wish. — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 20, 2023

It’s impossible to out-parody real life anymore.

Sure. Training the $16.50 an hour kid at the Duane Reade how to de-escalate a mob raiding the shelves. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 20, 2023

Employee: "Please stop stealing merchandise" Would-be robber: "Looting is the voice of the unheard" Employee: "I have been checkmated" — Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) May 20, 2023

Maybe Adams should make sure all store clerks are also licensed psychologists to make his “plan” more workable.

this is sublime. you can’t even be angry. it only inspires awe. https://t.co/ux90161a02 — sonch (@soncharm) May 20, 2023

The Dems’ latest answer to skyrocketing crime in cities is … self help kiosks for thieves?? This is beyond parody. https://t.co/S6ld7tv97j — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) May 20, 2023

Unreal.

The kiosks though! “Hey, is there a service that can get me a big screen and some Louis Vuitton bags so I don’t have to steal?” — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 20, 2023

A kiosk to make shoplifting more shoplifter-friendly? Hey, don’t give the lefty politicians any more ideas!

***

