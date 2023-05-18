The Biden administration across-the-board has a maniacal obsession with doing away with fossil fuels, and the reason of course is to ostensibly save humanity from a fiery demise due to “climate change.”

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg today said it’s not just a modern-day problem, and this was helpful:

Does Buttigieg realize he just undermined all the Left’s eco alarmism? We don’t think there were internal combustion engines, gas stoves or air conditioning way back then.

Trending

Just a little bit:

Fortunately for Buttigieg logic isn’t a necessity when pushing the climate shams.

At least WIRED is highly impressed by Buttigieg.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: