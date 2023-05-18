The Biden administration across-the-board has a maniacal obsession with doing away with fossil fuels, and the reason of course is to ostensibly save humanity from a fiery demise due to “climate change.”

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg today said it’s not just a modern-day problem, and this was helpful:

Pete Buttigieg tells the Austria World Summit: "Climate change is a major threat to security and prosperity … Stories of climate disaster have always been on humanity's mind in some fashion, dating back to ancient legends and scriptural traditions!" pic.twitter.com/HqgpEiz28P — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 18, 2023

Does Buttigieg realize he just undermined all the Left’s eco alarmism? We don’t think there were internal combustion engines, gas stoves or air conditioning way back then.

Dumbass owned himself. — John Jenkins (@jwjdesign) May 18, 2023

Just a little bit:

Thereby undercutting the entire climate change argument. What a tool. https://t.co/7gCm00xCNC — The Ghost of Pete (@hillbillywench) May 18, 2023

If “climate change” dates back to ancient legends and scriptural traditions, then I guess it isn’t man-made. Unless you think the Argonauts owned a yacht and Moses drove a Range Rover? https://t.co/18Ozu7KZoJ — Rod Zencones 🎸 (@RodZencones) May 18, 2023

Fortunately for Buttigieg logic isn’t a necessity when pushing the climate shams.

I can’t do anything but laugh 😂 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/8snR7lcXkl — Kim Reeves (@hollyday85710) May 18, 2023

At least WIRED is highly impressed by Buttigieg.

