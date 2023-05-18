As we told you earlier, at a House Committee hearing on the weaponization of the FBI featuring testimony from several whistleblowers, irony and meltdowns were the order of the day for Committee Dems.

There was also a moment of awkwardness for Dem Rep. Linda Sanchez when she asked one of the whistleblowers about a tweet, and it turned out not to even be from his account. However, because Rep. Sanchez is completely shameless, she still read the tweet and asked the whistleblower if he agreed with it:

Rep. Linda Sanchez thinks she's found the Twitter account of one of the FBI whistleblowers…but she seems to have been wrong. pic.twitter.com/oLqGaJ2xkv — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 18, 2023

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA Democrat On Weaponization Committee Tries To Expose FBI Whistleblower By Bringing Up His Twitter Activity Problem: It's Not His Twitter Account pic.twitter.com/f5hJDf6wQH — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) May 18, 2023

Is that your Twitter account? No. Ok, well, I’m going to try to smear you with it anyway because it’s what I have prepared. https://t.co/5kNmMvBuZS — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) May 18, 2023

Because one failed turn deserves another, Rep. Matt Gaetz found a tweet that Rep. Sanchez must explain:

Congresswoman Linda Sanchez MUST answer for her tweet! https://t.co/fwVPbGFuVb — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) May 18, 2023

LOL! Well, Rep. Sanchez, we’re waiting for an explanation!

