As we told you earlier, at a House Committee hearing on the weaponization of the FBI featuring testimony from several whistleblowers, irony and meltdowns were the order of the day for Committee Dems.

There was also a moment of awkwardness for Dem Rep. Linda Sanchez when she asked one of the whistleblowers about a tweet, and it turned out not to even be from his account. However, because Rep. Sanchez is completely shameless, she still read the tweet and asked the whistleblower if he agreed with it:

Because one failed turn deserves another, Rep. Matt Gaetz found a tweet that Rep. Sanchez must explain:

LOL! Well, Rep. Sanchez, we’re waiting for an explanation!

