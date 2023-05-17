It’s no secret that the Democrats would like nothing more than for the government to have control over every aspect of our lives, and that includes our kids. Karine Jean-Pierre has made it clear the Left thinks kids “belong to all of us”:

Of course the kids can’t belong to “all of us” if that doesn’t include the government that has created dependency conditions. For those Dems, the more dependency, the better:

Democrat Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts can’t understand why that would possibly be the cause of any controversy:

Imagine having created such a lousy economy and wrecking the traditional family structure to the point where Dems think it’s necessary for the government to raise everybody’s kids for them — but they never look at it that way.

Maybe that’s the idea!

Which makes us circle back to Jean-Pierre’s comments. Leftists want kids to “belong” to the government, not the parents, and they help create economic conditions that push people in that direction.

