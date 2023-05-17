It’s no secret that the Democrats would like nothing more than for the government to have control over every aspect of our lives, and that includes our kids. Karine Jean-Pierre has made it clear the Left thinks kids “belong to all of us”:

Karine Jean-Pierre laments states that limit "gender-affirming care"/"gender transition treatments" for minors: "These are our kids. They belong to all of us." pic.twitter.com/pNbzMgQTJN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 16, 2023

Of course the kids can’t belong to “all of us” if that doesn’t include the government that has created dependency conditions. For those Dems, the more dependency, the better:

Democrats demand universal free breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a snack for kids in school https://t.co/4YegBTE5v7 — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 12, 2023

Democrat Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts can’t understand why that would possibly be the cause of any controversy:

Imagine thinking this is controversial. https://t.co/3v8S2CClhk — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) May 17, 2023

Imagine having created such a lousy economy and wrecking the traditional family structure to the point where Dems think it’s necessary for the government to raise everybody’s kids for them — but they never look at it that way.

Imagine thinking government schools should replace parents. https://t.co/mOsdWRL9af — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) May 17, 2023

Maybe that’s the idea!

Well, *I* think it's controversial. I'm so old-fashioned that I believe if parents bring children into the world, they, and not the government, should be the ones who take care of them.

#IndividualResponsibility — Michael Isenberg (@TheMikeIsenberg) May 17, 2023

Imagine thinking it’s controversial for people to feed their own children and not have the state raise them. — Kyle Olbert (@KyleOlbert) May 17, 2023

Yea, imagine? They forgot Happy Hour. The only one even remotely justifiable is lunch. — Cynical Mike (@CynicalMike) May 17, 2023

Its controversial that kids are expected to eat all meals of the day away from their parents. — Elizabeth 🐟 (@ellie0cares) May 17, 2023

Which makes us circle back to Jean-Pierre’s comments. Leftists want kids to “belong” to the government, not the parents, and they help create economic conditions that push people in that direction.

