As you know, even though the Durham report has put the final dagger in years-worth of Democrat and lib media cries of “Trump/Russia collusion,” that hasn’t stopped them from either continuing to insist it’s true anyway or downplaying the report. But the report is what it is, no matter how much denial the Left exhibits:

The irony and projection from the Left over these last few years is so thick you could cut it with a spoon, as Christina Pushaw pointed out:

“The ‘Russia collusion’ call is coming from inside the house!”

Yep, the true “Putin stooges” are on the Left, not the Right.

It’s likely nobody will be held accountable, so it’s a lock that these same lefties are going to try it again.

***

