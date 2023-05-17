As you know, even though the Durham report has put the final dagger in years-worth of Democrat and lib media cries of “Trump/Russia collusion,” that hasn’t stopped them from either continuing to insist it’s true anyway or downplaying the report. But the report is what it is, no matter how much denial the Left exhibits:

Durham confirmed the Russian investigation was a hoax all along. Was an invention by Democratic operatives partnering with our own government to take down a President. Cable news just pumped oxygen to a fire aimed at burning down our country. We need accountability at all levels. — Jimmy Patronis (@JimmyPatronis) May 17, 2023

The irony and projection from the Left over these last few years is so thick you could cut it with a spoon, as Christina Pushaw pointed out:

Yes. And the massive irony of all this is that Democrats and the US media handed Putin exactly what he wanted, on a silver platter…. The operatives involved in this hoax did more to divide Americans and erode public trust than Russia could ever do. https://t.co/fcqvXhFiXI — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 17, 2023

“The ‘Russia collusion’ call is coming from inside the house!”

Thank you! The Mueller Report found that the “strategic goal” of Russian tampering was to “sow discord in the US political system.” Yet, within 24 hours of the release of Mueller’s report, then presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren called for impeachment proceedings vs Trump. — Political Sock (@politicalsock) May 17, 2023

The entire “collusion” investigation was more than Putin could have ever dreamed of. I suspect he considers the entire thing his most successful op ever. The US has argued over this for 7 years, and we are still divided by it. Putin must chuckle every damn morning. — Political Sock (@politicalsock) May 17, 2023

Yep, the true “Putin stooges” are on the Left, not the Right.

This is a correct take. I would add further that these deep state operatives did this to send the message that they control who gets elected in this country, not the voters, and that if you challenge them with a non-establishment candidate, they will take it out. https://t.co/RohIsCUMwa — Tim Boyer (@TimBoyer76) May 17, 2023

It’s likely nobody will be held accountable, so it’s a lock that these same lefties are going to try it again.

