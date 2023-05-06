The topic of Hunter Biden’s laptop leads to inconvenient places for Democrats, which is why most of them would rather the subject be dropped to talk about “gun violence” instead. Author Stephen King is one of them:

Hey, everybody knows that the number of shootings in America is directly proportional to how many people are sitting around talking about Hunter Biden’s laptop (cue massive eye roll).

But anyway, how about we start by talking about enforcing existing gun laws? In doing so King won’t be happy because the same name he doesn’t want to talk about comes up yet again:

Trending

Yep, it’s difficult to talk about guns without having a discussion about Hunter Biden, and vice-versa.

Bingo!

It’s true — Joe Biden actually said that in a 2013 Field & Stream interview:

I said, “Well, you know, my shotgun will do better for you than your AR-15, because you want to keep someone away from your house, just fire the shotgun through the door.” Most people can handle a shotgun a hell of a lot better than they can a semiautomatic weapon in terms of both their aim and in terms of their ability to deter people coming. We can argue whether that’s true or not, but it is no argument that, for example, a shotgun could do the same job of protecting you. Now, granted, you can come back and say, “Well, a machine gun could do a better job of protecting me.” No one’s arguing we should make machine guns legal.

Yikes.

So yes, even though Stephen King might not approve, it’s impossible to have a discussion about firearm irresponsibility and gun crimes without including the Bidens.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: