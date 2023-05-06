The topic of Hunter Biden’s laptop leads to inconvenient places for Democrats, which is why most of them would rather the subject be dropped to talk about “gun violence” instead. Author Stephen King is one of them:

It might be time to stop talking about Hunter Biden’s laptop and do something about America’s problem with gun violence. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 3, 2023

Hey, everybody knows that the number of shootings in America is directly proportional to how many people are sitting around talking about Hunter Biden’s laptop (cue massive eye roll).

But anyway, how about we start by talking about enforcing existing gun laws? In doing so King won’t be happy because the same name he doesn’t want to talk about comes up yet again:

Coming to the defense of a man who is literally under investigation for breaking gun laws. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/V4NhaseR2G — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) May 6, 2023

Yep, it’s difficult to talk about guns without having a discussion about Hunter Biden, and vice-versa.

You know…I believe there’s a photo on that laptop of Hunter holding a gun he isn’t supposed to have. In fact, I think he committed a felony by being in possession of it. Maybe we could talk about the laptop AND do something about gun violence. 🤔 https://t.co/Ut6av631OA — Amber Krabach (@AK4WA) May 5, 2023

He also lied on a gun purchase background check, you turnip. It’s amazing how people who want tighter gun control laws don’t want the ones actually already on the books enforced in any meaningful way. https://t.co/sn0nHm34Q6 — Sexy Dad Bod Mike (@bod25mike) May 6, 2023

An overall lack of consequence for illegal activity in America directly contributes to gun violence. https://t.co/psFjkh8rjk — R.I. 𝚂𝚖𝚒𝚛𝚔 ☀️ (@FoundersGirl) May 6, 2023

Bingo!

You could start by having him arrested for lying on a 4473 — a crime for which a woman in Iowa just got a one year jail sentence. You could also urge Joe Biden to stop telling everyone to shoot off their shotguns through their front doors if they hear a noise. https://t.co/nA4TxcBKGu — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 5, 2023

It’s true — Joe Biden actually said that in a 2013 Field & Stream interview:

I said, “Well, you know, my shotgun will do better for you than your AR-15, because you want to keep someone away from your house, just fire the shotgun through the door.” Most people can handle a shotgun a hell of a lot better than they can a semiautomatic weapon in terms of both their aim and in terms of their ability to deter people coming. We can argue whether that’s true or not, but it is no argument that, for example, a shotgun could do the same job of protecting you. Now, granted, you can come back and say, “Well, a machine gun could do a better job of protecting me.” No one’s arguing we should make machine guns legal.

Yikes.

So yes, even though Stephen King might not approve, it’s impossible to have a discussion about firearm irresponsibility and gun crimes without including the Bidens.

