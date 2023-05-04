According to a New York Times report about a week ago President Biden’s reelection campaign will, for the time being anyway, consist of nothing in particular:

Joe Concha spotted Biden’s schedule today pretty much confirming that particular “strategy” is already in play:

Yep, that’s it!

Trending

If a Republican president consistently had a schedule like that the cries of “25 Amendment” would be plentiful.

Meanwhile the White House just keeps gaslighting about how great everything is.

***

Related:

‘All-time low’ for Biden means nobody’s buying the WH’s economic gaslighting

Dems line up for hostage video praising President Joe Biden’s energy

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: