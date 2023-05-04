According to a New York Times report about a week ago President Biden’s reelection campaign will, for the time being anyway, consist of nothing in particular:

President Biden “has no immediate plans to barnstorm key states with large rallies. He will instead try to burnish his record, and hope Republican infighting continues.” https://t.co/SjD5iWTaxK — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) April 26, 2023

Joe Concha spotted Biden’s schedule today pretty much confirming that particular “strategy” is already in play:

The president's schedule today. Not an outlier.. he's barely held any events this week. The light itinerary comes not long after launching his re-election campaign and likely a preview of things to come. pic.twitter.com/TkZOdswBh7 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 4, 2023

Yep, that’s it!

If a Republican president consistently had a schedule like that the cries of “25 Amendment” would be plentiful.

If this were any Republican president, they'd be raising on-air questions about whether they had dementia or some major health issue. But alas, no one in the press wants to admit they care. https://t.co/EWTkKo5OBR — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 4, 2023

The world is on the verge of WWIII, more countries are joining BRICS which is killing the $ and we have an invasion at the border among other emergencies; all the while Biden hides and friendly media covers for him. https://t.co/2CR8Fd8sJG — 🌙🌴CarolinianGreen (@CarolinianGreen) May 4, 2023

Meanwhile the White House just keeps gaslighting about how great everything is.

Now he’s campaigning from basement of WH! — Karen Cook (@kayceeinva) May 4, 2023

The Lid Presidency™️ — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) May 4, 2023

