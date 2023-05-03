Remember the letter released to the media shortly before the 2020 presidential election signed by 50 former intelligence officials that said stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop and its contents were likely part of a “Russian disinformation campaign”?

When it comes to the now Secretary of State’s role in the letter, Blinken denies he had one back when he was Biden’s 2020 campaign adviser:

Former CIA acting director Michael Morell recently credited Blinken with inspiring the notorious October 2020 letter, which President Biden used in a debate to falsely smear The Post’s reporting. “With regard to that letter, I didn’t — wasn’t my idea, didn’t ask for it, didn’t solicit it. And I think the testimony that the former deputy director of the CIA, Mike Morell, put forward confirms that,” Blinken told Fox News journalist Benjamin Hall in an interview.

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley sees something magical and miraculous taking place. Nobody was behind the creation of the letter!

Secretary of State Blinken is claiming the political version of the immaculate conception. Despite the primary organizer of the letter naming him as the Biden campaign adviser who first raised the claim, Blinken insists that he remains without sin…

https://t.co/qVPKx18jx6 — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 3, 2023

The idea for the letter and the actual letter itself just came out of nowhere? It’s a miracle!

…So it turns out no one is at fault. Not the “impetus,” not the organizer, not the signatories, not the media. Indeed, maybe it is the public for being chumps in buying this scam. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 3, 2023

This is hardly surprising, however. Blinken won’t even admit to this day that the laptop is real.

The Mob could learn from the Biden Administration: https://t.co/aPB4Q5dPqI — Unkept Republic (@Getthepitchfork) May 3, 2023

Democrats know they will never be held accountable, so they don’t even have to try to make up good lies anymore. Bad lies will do just as well. https://t.co/66Y3ylipuN — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) May 3, 2023

Sadly that appears to be the case.

