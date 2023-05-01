Hunter Biden, the smartest man President Biden knows, is in Arkansas today trying to also become the best deadbeat dad in Joe’s eyes by trying to lessen the amount of money he has to pay the mother of a child he fathered:

First son Hunter Biden says he has already paid $750,000 in child support to his baby mama as he seeks to cut down the monthly payments, his lawyers revealed in an Arkansas court Monday. President Biden’s 53-year-old son appeared in person for the paternity suit hearing in Batesville amid his ongoing battle to reduce payments for the 4-year-old daughter he has with Lunden Roberts, 32 — a former stripper with whom had he a month-long affair. His attorney, Abbe Lowell, argued that Hunter has been paying $20,000 a month to support little Navy Joan since a paternity test revealed he was the father.

President Biden recently talked about his “six grandchildren” when he actually has seven.

The scene when Hunter Biden entered the courthouse looked almost as if he was running for office:

Deadbeat dad Hunter Biden has arrived at court shaking hands like he’s running for mayor pic.twitter.com/XdB3udiyWi — Karli Bonne’ (@KarliBonnita) May 1, 2023

Why is he shaking everyone's hand like he is a politician or royalty? He is just a criminal. https://t.co/wQ8JDXT3pt — SJMurphy (@murphsjmx3) May 1, 2023

Trying to get out of paying money to the mother of his child must be worth the legal fees:

Who’s paying for his team of 8 lawyers? — Broken Arrow (@bri35341840) May 1, 2023

Maybe some “journalists” can dig into that.

Debauched drug addict that ALL in the political class seem afraid of for some reason. https://t.co/XRQ5YlRFf6 — Sheryl #rescue #loveofcountry (@sav01) May 1, 2023

Maybe the judge should tell Hunter to pay up and if he needs more money he could sell some more fingerpaintings to anonymous buyers for big bucks.

***

