The Left has hated @LibsOfTikTok for quite a while because the account does nothing more than expose their agenda by telling a story in their own words. The school district tagged in the following tweet obviously didn’t like some of the backlash they were receiving (we’ll get to that in a second). Here’s the tweet and screenshot:

It’s worth noting that the school district tagged has locked its account.

In case the above screenshot is hard to read, this is the quiz question:

Julie is a girl who is attracted to other girls. She was assigned male at birth and her pronouns are she/her. Which gender does Julie best identify with?

-Cisgender
-Intersex
-Transgender
-Asexual

What has “education” come to?

Unfortunately nothing is surprising anymore.

Trending

It’s gotten to the point where just about every public school class is called that.

Fair question, unfortunately.

Unreal.

BINGO!

Here’s a better answer to the quiz question:

Exactly.

***

Related:

Vermont school board has NEW names for males and females in sex-ed classes and it will CRACK you up.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: