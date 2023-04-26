The Left has hated @LibsOfTikTok for quite a while because the account does nothing more than expose their agenda by telling a story in their own words. The school district tagged in the following tweet obviously didn’t like some of the backlash they were receiving (we’ll get to that in a second). Here’s the tweet and screenshot:

Received this from a parent. This was a question on a quiz in @gcboe: pic.twitter.com/DvuDAzzVim — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 26, 2023

It’s worth noting that the school district tagged has locked its account.

Locked their page down… z pic.twitter.com/bGXSphsv6d — The502Revolution (@The502Revoluti1) April 26, 2023

In case the above screenshot is hard to read, this is the quiz question:

Julie is a girl who is attracted to other girls. She was assigned male at birth and her pronouns are she/her. Which gender does Julie best identify with? -Cisgender

-Intersex

-Transgender

-Asexual

What has “education” come to?

This is in Kentucky. Shameful. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 26, 2023

Unfortunately nothing is surprising anymore.

What class is this for??? Liberal indoctrination 101?? https://t.co/pqLi2bf69B — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) April 26, 2023

It’s gotten to the point where just about every public school class is called that.

But can the students even read that? — Pam D (@soirchick) April 26, 2023

Fair question, unfortunately.

Why is this on an academic quiz? Why were the parents not notified? pic.twitter.com/Dltkl214sP — MJay Cannon (@MJayCannon38) April 26, 2023

This isn't 'education'. This is indoctrination. https://t.co/C4Rul06Nws — America, 1776 All Over Again!! (@PatriotCause1) April 26, 2023

The war on childhood. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 26, 2023

God help us all. 🙏 — Mark Whitsitt 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@markwhitsitt2) April 26, 2023

Unreal.

I'd write in ..

He identifies bas CONFUSED — OneNationUnderFraud (@TheRaytedex) April 26, 2023

Disgusting and so incredibly inappropriate. These people are SICK! https://t.co/sSwSRYfnp4 — thefarcanalian (@thefarcanalian) April 26, 2023

Red State and Red County Republicans need to wake up… woke education is in your schools too. We need to take back school boards https://t.co/l7kdnkYe9g — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) April 26, 2023

BINGO!

Here’s a better answer to the quiz question:

Answer: Get her or him the F out of government schools! https://t.co/0uDcWbW5Cp — 🇺🇸ColonelMAGAMark🇺🇸 (@ColonelMark4) April 26, 2023

Exactly.

