It’s been nearly six years since the FCC voted to repeal net neutrality, and you probably remember the hyperventilating that was taking place on the Left back then.

Former FCC chair Ajit Pai gave us a reminder about the fateful event that killed everybody off:

Six years ago today: "If you're not freaking out about about Net Neutrality right now, you're not paying attention." Even now, it remains URGENT. Or something. pic.twitter.com/wko4cvFZkg — Ajit Pai (@AjitPai) April 26, 2023

Remember this doozy from the Senate Democrats?

As you know everything the Democrats don’t like is an “attack on democracy,” and that’s the approach Bernie Sanders took with net neutrality repeal:

A New York Times writer said net neutrality would hasten the death of the Internet:

***

Net neutrality was also going to hasten the death of human beings!

Since then the usual suspects have moved on to trying to freak people out about other things and of course will not acknowledge they were wrong.

I can't believe we've all been dead for 6 years now. My corpse still feels so young and vibrant! — Shaner (@shaner5000) April 26, 2023

Sorry, but I can’t do anything about this as I was assured that that net neutrality killed us six years ago. 🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️ — Mike Breslin, Ph.D. (@MikeBreslin815) April 26, 2023

I’m

Going

To

Tweet

Like

This

In

Remembrance — Joshua J. Prince (@JoshuaJPrince) April 26, 2023

In the history of all the Democrat failed predictions that might have been the most failed ever.

I will never forgive @AjitPai for destroying the internet. I miss the old days when I could tweet, watch videos, and enjoy the Internet more than one word at a time. https://t.co/kRyO48evh0 — Jonathan Cannon (@JMLCannon) April 26, 2023

Sorry @AjitPai. I would care more, except we are all already dead from your policy. https://t.co/XQarwTVj9t — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 26, 2023

***

***

