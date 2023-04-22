Yesterday New York City Mayor Eric Adams made quite a pivot compared to his rhetoric from shortly before he was elected mayor.

How it started:

"We should protect our immigrants." Period. Yes, New York City will remain a sanctuary city under an Adams administration. #EricOnNBC — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) October 20, 2021

How it’s going:

Mayor Eric Adams says NYC is being destroyed by illegal aliens pic.twitter.com/3nTcv0P9SV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 21, 2023

Libs in northern states obviously would prefer the consequences of policies they support be confined to border states. So much for Adams’ welcoming “sanctuary city”:

Hizzoner, who earlier this week blasted the White House for turning its back on NYC, sounded the alarm on the multi-billion-dollar cost to the Big Apple budget during a visit to Washington, DC on Friday, where he plans to press the administration for federal aid. “The city is being destroyed by the migrant crisis,” a distressed Adams said before his scheduled meeting, during a panel discussion hosted by the African American Mayors Association.

Warning: Epic backfire in progress.

NYC is a sanctuary city. Send more. — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) April 22, 2023

NYC is being destroyed by the Democrats and their actions and policies—like so many other cities across the US. — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) April 21, 2023

Well, well, well. If it isn’t the consequences of my own actions. — Utah (@UtahJoe1) April 21, 2023

And of course Adams wants taxpayers everywhere else to be forced to fund the “fix” to the problem (which won’t be to secure the border).

***

Related:

***

