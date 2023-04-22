As you’re well aware, Elon Musk’s Twitter doing away with legacy blue checks has made for some pretty hilarious meltdowns from lib celebs and others who are defiant when it comes to ponying up the eight bucks to keep a checkmark. They’re apparently upset that the peasants have taken over.

In spite of the recent changes there are some trying to spot inconsistencies, hypocrisy, or flat-out pro-Russia bias in the new way Twitter’s doing things. Here’s one such example:

OR there could be an explanation:

Trending

And Twitter Community Notes served up that very reminder:

***

null

***

OUCH!

Hillary is only still president on “Earth 2” but that doesn’t count when it comes to having a grey check on Earth 1 Twitter.

***

Related:

Hillary Clinton offers her throwback take on Republicans ‘declaring war on Disney’

Hillary Clinton will lie about Tenn. reps who got expelled just to blame GOP for violence some more

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: