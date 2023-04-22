As you’re well aware, Elon Musk’s Twitter doing away with legacy blue checks has made for some pretty hilarious meltdowns from lib celebs and others who are defiant when it comes to ponying up the eight bucks to keep a checkmark. They’re apparently upset that the peasants have taken over.

In spite of the recent changes there are some trying to spot inconsistencies, hypocrisy, or flat-out pro-Russia bias in the new way Twitter’s doing things. Here’s one such example:

Hillary Clinton has been unverified by Elon Musk. Dmitry Medvedev is in good standing tho. pic.twitter.com/OCqfpzXqmV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 22, 2023

OR there could be an explanation:

It’s as if…one still works for a government 🤯 — NismoHuncho (@NismoHuncho) April 22, 2023

HRC isn’t in the government anymore 🤷‍♂️ — D Block (@Dhmcgrath77) April 22, 2023

And Twitter Community Notes served up that very reminder:

I wonder if Rupar is aware that Hillary Clinton is not a government official anymore. This reminds me of what @politicalmath talks about, literal alternate realities. He’s obviously a massive liar, but he lies so frequently that he must not experience reality as we do. https://t.co/QoFYoNVrXC — The Musket Philosopher (@Basedeyeballs) April 22, 2023

Hillary is only still president on “Earth 2” but that doesn’t count when it comes to having a grey check on Earth 1 Twitter.

