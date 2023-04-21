When it comes to the Democrats’ accusations that Trump worked with Russia to interfere in the 2020 election, the “collusion” call was coming from inside the Dems’ house.

We told you earlier that the House Judiciary Republicans put out more information on the letter signed by more than 50 former intelligence community officials that was released just ahead of the 2020 election. Biden cited the letter in a presidential debate shortly before the election as “proof” that claims about the existence of Hunter Biden’s laptop and its contents were part of a “Russian disinformation campaign.” As it turns out, the LETTER was the disinformation campaign, and apparently the Biden campaign and Antony Blinken, who is now Secretary of State, were behind it:

#BREAKING: Testimony Reveals Secretary Blinken and the Biden Campaign Were Behind the Infamous Public Statement from Former Intel Officials on the Hunter Biden Laptop @Jim_Jordan and @RepMikeTurner reveal HUGE news here: pic.twitter.com/bX3fpqJKPo — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) April 21, 2023

Additionally, an IRS whistleblower is claiming that the Hunter Biden investigation is being mishandled:

The attorney for an unnamed IRS criminal supervisory special agent says his client has asked Congress for protections to speak out about allegations that a years-long, high-profile and politically sensitive investigation has been hindered by “preferential treatment and politics,” according to a letter obtained by CBS News. That investigation is the one probing potential tax crimes by Hunter Biden, CBS News has learned. “My client wants to come forward to Congress,” said attorney Mark Lytle, who is representing the agent. He discussed his client’s allegations with CBS News chief investigative correspondent Jim Axelrod in an exclusive interview that aired on Wednesday night’s “CBS Evening News” and streamed across all CBS platforms. “He’s ready to be questioned about what he knows and what he experienced under the proper legal protections.”

Those are huge stories, right? Well, not for every media outlet (all of them by the way reported on the letter but have since moved on to other things). Newsbusters’ Curtis Houck

.@CBSMornings had a full story (2 minutes, 38 seconds) on BOTH the testimony from Mike Morell that Tony Blinken pushed for the infamous, debunked letter of intel officials calling Hunter's laptop disinformation AND the IRS whistleblower. Nothing from ABC, only IRS from NBC. pic.twitter.com/6bAHk4s8Lw — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 21, 2023

Kudos to CBS News’ Catherine Herridge.

Catherine Herridge of course. Their star journalist. — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) April 21, 2023

So do you think this is because the Dems are ready to dump Biden or are there too many details out there now that the story has become too big to ignore? https://t.co/UxaeNrve4y — Fast Eddie Caiazzo (@EddieCaiazzo) April 21, 2023

It looks like ABC News treated the story this way:

***

