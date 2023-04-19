Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas gave Congress a solid case for his impeachment during today’s House Homeland Security Committee hearing.

The House thrashing added insult to the injury Mayorkas received during a hearing on the Senate side. At one point Republican Sen. Ron Johnson had heard and seen more than enough BS from Mayorkas:

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) berates DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas during a Homeland Security budget hearing: “You are failing *miserably* … Do you not care? Do you not have just an ounce of human compassion? … You just sit there looking with a blank look on your face.” pic.twitter.com/pA7chVn34W — The Recount (@therecount) April 18, 2023

Mayorkas, who continues to insist the border is secure, had this coming and then some.

Sen. Ron Johnson drops MOAB on Sec. Mayorkas over out-of-control border crisis: “You are failing miserably… Do you not care? Do you not have just an ounce of human compassion?… You just sit there looking with a blank look on your face.” pic.twitter.com/1sRPZooRI7 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 19, 2023

Here’s Sen. Johnson taking a flamethrower to Mayorkas for several minutes:

Mayorkas is of course just doing his job as he sees it, which is doing the bidding of the Biden administration’s intentional effort to keep the border as insecure as possible.

