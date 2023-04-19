Back in 2015 Hillary Clinton and her incredibly overconfident campaign brought in a CFO named Gary Gensler:

Hillary Clinton’s campaign will add to its top ranks a man who’s known for being tough on Wall Street.

Gary Gensler, the former chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, will serve as the Clinton campaign’s chief financial officer, Bloomberg reported.

Gensler would bring a wealth of knowledge about the financial industry, as well as the federal agencies that regulate it, to the newly launched campaign.

Fast forward to 2023, and Gensler’s “wealth of knowledge” was nowhere to be found when Republican Rep. Byron Donalds got him to claim under oathe that he — the Chief Financial Officer of Hillary’s 2016 — had no knowledge about the campaign helping fund the Steele dossier. Gensler clearly didn’t want to talk about this subject during a House Financial Services Committee hearing. Watch:

Gensler didn’t know?

A lot of the “smartest people ever” don’t remember a lot of things about events surrounding the 2016 election.

The Columbo-like “oh, one more thing” nature of Rep. Donalds’ question was something else.

People connected to Hillary Clinton aren’t necessarily known for their direct honesty.

***

***

