Back in 2015 Hillary Clinton and her incredibly overconfident campaign brought in a CFO named Gary Gensler:

Hillary Clinton’s campaign will add to its top ranks a man who’s known for being tough on Wall Street. Gary Gensler, the former chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, will serve as the Clinton campaign’s chief financial officer, Bloomberg reported. Gensler would bring a wealth of knowledge about the financial industry, as well as the federal agencies that regulate it, to the newly launched campaign.

Fast forward to 2023, and Gensler’s “wealth of knowledge” was nowhere to be found when Republican Rep. Byron Donalds got him to claim under oathe that he — the Chief Financial Officer of Hillary’s 2016 — had no knowledge about the campaign helping fund the Steele dossier. Gensler clearly didn’t want to talk about this subject during a House Financial Services Committee hearing. Watch:

Gary Gensler was CFO of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 Presidential Campaign. In today’s @FinancialCmte hearing, he UNDER OATH stated he was unaware that the Clinton campaign facilitated the payment for the Steele Dossier. How could a campaign CFO possibly be unaware of a $1M+ payment? pic.twitter.com/eUnedDVT0o — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) April 18, 2023

Gensler didn’t know?

How could he not know!?? pic.twitter.com/8WcwATK4Bh — Lori Mills (@LoriMills4CA42) April 18, 2023

A lot of the “smartest people ever” don’t remember a lot of things about events surrounding the 2016 election.

Gary seemed VERY uncomfortable, even shocked, that someone would ask him this question. He never did give a "yes" or "no", even after repeatedly being prompted to do so. Another RussiaGate Rat sniffed out. Not to mention "intentionally obscuring their payments". https://t.co/UGtyoMD1TJ pic.twitter.com/vcChvQnXCM — 🛠️ Joe Biden is a MF'ing Warmonger 💥 (@WamsuttaLives) April 19, 2023

The Columbo-like “oh, one more thing” nature of Rep. Donalds’ question was something else.

Time for an AG to dig into this guy, just like they did Trump’s CFO. https://t.co/rLEVMljU5z — K J Gillenwater (@kjgillenwater) April 19, 2023

Says so much by saying so little…so obviously not being candid https://t.co/1KSfWwS0mV — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) April 19, 2023

People connected to Hillary Clinton aren’t necessarily known for their direct honesty.

***

***

