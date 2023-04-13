About a month ago President Biden got a chuckle out of Republicans concerned about tens of thousands of new IRS agents who are going to “check out the accounts of the super-wealthy”:

Biden whispers & laughs about thousands of new IRS agents targeting Americans pic.twitter.com/lRMLp5H4h6 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 10, 2023

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie earlier this year called BS on Democrat claims that the expanded IRS will only be focusing on billionaires, and when it comes to the mainstream media the story can now be told:

Starting next year, a new IRS rule will require anyone earning over $600 on payment apps, like Venmo, in 2023 to receive a 1099-K form. The old threshold was earning $20,000 over 200 transactions. pic.twitter.com/TaygGwFBep — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) April 12, 2023

Take that, super-rich people! Oh, wait…

This will really hit the billionaires where they live. — Thirteen O'Clock – Todd (@o_thirteen) April 13, 2023

What happened with going after millionaires and billionaires? — Skid Willie (@SkidWillie) April 13, 2023

But they’re only using the 87,000 new agents to go after billionaires — Fergus (@Fergus57399950) April 13, 2023

Of course an expanded IRS will go after the low-hanging fruit, and those who supported the “Inflation Reduction Act” were lying about it the entire time, up to and including Biden.

The IRS is finally going after those billionaire hairdressers. — 🦅 American Made 🇺🇸 (@Brain_Pwr) April 13, 2023

Hey, @ewarren, is this how we go after all the millionaires and billionaires? You are such a fraud. https://t.co/DKoGOMI2uq — The Masstronaut (@TMasstronaut) April 13, 2023

Gotta make sure those billionaires pay their fair share. 🙄 https://t.co/Ew3ue6Fr2r — Joe (@JoeC1776) April 13, 2023

Start getting comfortable with cash, guys. https://t.co/g7z7leNmoJ — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) April 13, 2023

They’ll go after cash next:

Federal reserve will eliminate cash next. Tax slave for life. — Corbin Sabol (@corbinsabol) April 12, 2023

***

Related:

Nothing to see here, just Biden’s IRS visiting the home of main #TwitterFiles journo, Matt Taibbi

Biden combines the whisper thing with a chuckle while getting excited about a greatly expanded IRS

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: