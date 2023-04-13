About a month ago President Biden got a chuckle out of Republicans concerned about tens of thousands of new IRS agents who are going to “check out the accounts of the super-wealthy”:

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie earlier this year called BS on Democrat claims that the expanded IRS will only be focusing on billionaires, and when it comes to the mainstream media the story can now be told:

Take that, super-rich people! Oh, wait…

Trending

Of course an expanded IRS will go after the low-hanging fruit, and those who supported the “Inflation Reduction Act” were lying about it the entire time, up to and including Biden.

They’ll go after cash next:

***

Related:

Nothing to see here, just Biden’s IRS visiting the home of main #TwitterFiles journo, Matt Taibbi

Biden combines the whisper thing with a chuckle while getting excited about a greatly expanded IRS

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: