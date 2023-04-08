It’s a pattern you’re all very familiar with, and that’s whenever there’s a shooting the Democrat and media (as always, pardon the redundancy) kneejerk reaction is usually to blame guns and Republicans no matter how inconvenient the details might be to their narrative.

In Florida a pair of minors have been arrested and charged in the shooting deaths of three people who were also minors:

A 12-year-old and a 17-year-old have been arrested and charged in a shooting last week in Marion County that left three teenagers dead. Deputies are still looking for a 16-year-old in connection with the case. Investigators found the three victims throughout the Ocklawaha area just outside of Ocala within days of each other but said that the three victims were shot at the same time.

During a press conference about these shootings, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods had a reality check for a reporter and others after being asked about more gun laws:

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods SNAPS on reporter for gun question after 3 teens were murdered by suspects using stolen gun. "All the gun laws we got in place didn't prevent it, did it? … the bad guy's gonna get a gun no matter what law you have put in place!" pic.twitter.com/unDT9pIFcG — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 7, 2023

Well, there it is!

It’s also quite maddening how easily the media will parrot the Left’s “more gun laws” talking points without ever asking themselves how that’s worked out so far.

We need more leaders like #BillyWoods — George Caldwell (@GeorgeC30793532) April 7, 2023

Finally. More Sheriffs need to stand up for freedom. — Shane Hazel (@ShaneTHazel) April 7, 2023

Here’s the sheriff’s entire briefing on the shootings, arrests and calls for more gun laws:

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: