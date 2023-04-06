On Tuesday Chicago voters chose their next mayor, and the person elected is even to the left of current Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Brandon Johnson will take office next month, and this morning he served up a preview of what Chicagoans can expect. Does all this (via Newsbusters’ @CurtisHouck) sound familiar, and what could possibly go wrong?

Chicago's new mayor, Brandon Johnson, was on 'CBS Mornings' and, not surprisingly, he showed how crime in Chicago is going to get a lot worse. His solutions? "Critical investments" in "youth employment" programs and sending therapists to crime scenes instead of cops. pic.twitter.com/WF8hPcRd13 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 6, 2023

Chicago mayor-elect invokes Michael Brown as proof that more police won't work and all but tells 'CBS Mornings' that he won't be giving police more funding, saying there needs to be "[f]irst responders, social workers, counselors, EMT[s]" need to show up to crime scenes pic.twitter.com/y5tgHJ9HTz — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 6, 2023

Chicago mayor-elect Brandon Johnson ends his 'CBS Mornings' interview by insisting not enough "investments" have been made in the city's social programs and will be raising taxes on businesses and the wealth (despite claiming he wouldn't raise taxes) pic.twitter.com/SCqQ0B95Q2 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 6, 2023

Hey, that stuff has worked everywhere else it’s been tried! Wait, no it hasn’t — it’s been a disaster.

Congrats, Chicago. Enjoy your crime! — Dave Gray (@docgray81) April 6, 2023

Higher taxes on businesses and social workers instead of cops dealing with violent crime. This will end well for Chicago. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Biologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) April 6, 2023

More “definition of insanity” on full display. Unreal.

