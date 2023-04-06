On Tuesday Chicago voters chose their next mayor, and the person elected is even to the left of current Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Brandon Johnson will take office next month, and this morning he served up a preview of what Chicagoans can expect. Does all this (via Newsbusters’ @CurtisHouck) sound familiar, and what could possibly go wrong?

Hey, that stuff has worked everywhere else it’s been tried! Wait, no it hasn’t — it’s been a disaster.

More “definition of insanity” on full display. Unreal.

***

