Yesterday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s indictment against Donald Trump was unsealed, making it clear quite fast that this is a witch hunt and then some.

There are 34 counts in the Trump indictment (in legal circles, that’s called “count-stacking,” a sign of a desperate prosecutor reaching for any straw he can grasp).

What’s next? The next hearing at this point is reportedly scheduled for early December:

The next in-person hearing date for Trump’s case in New York is set for December 4 as of right now, @Lauren_delvalle reports — Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 4, 2023

That’s right around the time the GOP primary season will be heating up, and Dems like Bragg have the audacity to accuse Republicans of election interference? Wow.

Bragg’s indictment has been slammed by former prosecutors and even some unlikely allies for Trump, such as Senator Mitt Romney and former Congressman Justin Amash. Where this is all headed remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure: Bad things are in the future if we allow the Left to run roughshod over the country and silence (or even imprison) their opposition and sink the U.S. into “banana republic” status.

