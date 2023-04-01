Tomorrow “60 Minutes” will air an interview with Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, who thanked Leslie Stahl for the chat:

“60 Minutes” sure didn’t make any lefties happy with that tweet:

Godwin’s Law is alive and well:

“Republicans” who now appear regularly on MSNBC and CNN are also upset at “60 Minutes” for interviewing Rep. Taylor-Greene:

Clearly the Left would only like “60 Minutes” to present one side of the story.

The “stop giving fascists a platform” people in the replies are ironic without realizing it. Also we’ll have to keep an eye on the “60 Minutes” ratings for that particular night.

Hard to believe, right?

