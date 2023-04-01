Tomorrow “60 Minutes” will air an interview with Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, who thanked Leslie Stahl for the chat:

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, nicknamed MTG, isn’t afraid to share her opinions, no matter how intense and in-your-face they are. She sits down with Lesley Stahl this Sunday on 60 Minutes. https://t.co/mEN4CWeXMW pic.twitter.com/BIzcRHgrLT — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 31, 2023

It was an honor to spend a few days with the legendary icon Leslie Stahl and talented crew @60Minutes.

Leslie is a trailblazer for women in journalism.

And while we may disagree on some issues, I respect her greatly.

Tune in tomorrow 7 pm ET on CBS. https://t.co/GpqTHxposb — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 1, 2023

“60 Minutes” sure didn’t make any lefties happy with that tweet:

The way you guys say her "nickname" is MTG… as if it's a cute moniker bestowed by her besties… when her initials are just MTG and her "nicknames" are "Marjorie Three Names" and "Unfrozen Caveman Congresswoman" just shows that you're here to launder her rep and complicit. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) March 31, 2023

60 Minutes lost its bite a long while ago. But infomercials for fascists is a bridge too far. — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) March 31, 2023

This is a choice @60Minutes made. They didn’t have to. They chose to. And it is a terrible choice. — Ian Bassin 🇺🇦 (@ianbassin) March 31, 2023

#Boycott60Minutes

I will never watch 60 Minutes again. Giving this evil woman a platform to spread her bigotry is unacceptable. https://t.co/KBnuI0JCnV — Sage Petoskey (@sagepetoskey) April 1, 2023

Godwin’s Law is alive and well:

Reminds me of a guy we defeated in the 1940’s who wasn’t afraid to share his opinions, no matter how intense and in-your-face they were. Too bad you couldn’t interview him, @LesleyRStahl, you could have asked him about his vegetarianism and his love of dogs. https://t.co/UBY4s5IHeS — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) April 1, 2023

Mind-blowing that 60 minutes would interview Marjorie Taylor Greene https://t.co/BdkKC9IybX — Reda (@RedaMor_) April 1, 2023

Platforming extremists is never a good idea. — Mark Pitcavage (@egavactip) April 1, 2023

This is how fascism and wannabe fascism are normalized…for precedents just check initial mainstream media coverage of Hitler and Mussolini https://t.co/lQZxpEoS5N — Finchelstein (@FinchelsteinF) April 1, 2023

“Republicans” who now appear regularly on MSNBC and CNN are also upset at “60 Minutes” for interviewing Rep. Taylor-Greene:

Yeah. This is normal. Oh wait, that's your point. — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) April 1, 2023

Wow. Insane that 60 min would do this https://t.co/jpyyGp2Tw7 — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) March 31, 2023

Clearly the Left would only like “60 Minutes” to present one side of the story.

It’s insane that they would interview someone you don’t like? — 〽️MAGA Barbie 🇺🇸👱🏼‍♀️ (@stillunwoke17) April 1, 2023

The “stop giving fascists a platform” people in the replies are ironic without realizing it. Also we’ll have to keep an eye on the “60 Minutes” ratings for that particular night.

Totally. I mean, a journalist interviewing a politician?! My god, what were they thinking?!? https://t.co/Hk89OkXpth — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) April 1, 2023

Hard to believe, right?

***

***

