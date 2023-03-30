Wolf Blitzer has shared a photo that indicates White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was subjected to a challenging and hard-hitting interview on CNN:

Thanks White House @PressSec Karine Jean-Pierre for joining me tonight in the @CNNSitRoom pic.twitter.com/sku1glBMR1 — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) March 30, 2023

The “state media” vibe is strong with that photo!

Lovely couple. Have you picked a date yet? — Jane Galt 👌🇺🇬 (@WhoisJaneGalt) March 30, 2023

Job interview? — Jon Awesome-Best Life (@RealStarMan) March 30, 2023

Could be! Whenever Jean-Pierre’s finished lying for the Biden administration chances are she’ll end up at either CNN or MSNBC lying on behalf of the Democrats.

She’s already angling for a job LOOL https://t.co/TgB4Us2OiG — Tucker’s Furrowed Brow (@Chimp_HQ) March 30, 2023

Not even trying to hide it https://t.co/JWMrMwZY5e — Justin Ellis (@_JustinEllis) March 30, 2023

They gave up trying to hide it long ago.

