Wolf Blitzer has shared a photo that indicates White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was subjected to a challenging and hard-hitting interview on CNN:

The “state media” vibe is strong with that photo!

Trending

Could be! Whenever Jean-Pierre’s finished lying for the Biden administration chances are she’ll end up at either CNN or MSNBC lying on behalf of the Democrats.

They gave up trying to hide it long ago.

***

Tags: CNNjournalismKarine Jean-Pierrewolf blitzer