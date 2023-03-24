Apparently Hillary Clinton is going to help teach a class in foreign policy at Columbia University. Hopefully the former two-time Democrat presidential candidate will give the students a chance to hold a real-life “reset button.”

To encourage students to sign up, Columbia and Clinton put together a video promoting the class and it’s got real “why aren’t I 50 points ahead you might ask” energy:

Hillary Clinton The woman who destroyed Libya and destabilized all of Northern Africa is teaching a foreign policy course at Columbia University.pic.twitter.com/QlbPXAWjCu — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 23, 2023

She’s so genuine… so genuine.

Hillary Clinton is going to teach Columbia students how to start more foreign wars in her new class at the university.

pic.twitter.com/vhmdhR6VoU — @amuse (@amuse) March 23, 2023

Columbia’s press release included this:

In an era increasingly defined by geopolitical competition, it is more important than ever for future policymakers to understand why and how foreign policy decisions are made.

We’ll check to see if the class syllabus includes a section titled “we came, we saw, he died.” All this caught the attention of Greg Gutfeld, who analyzed the above video and the served up an improved version.

Watch:

Somebody get a copy of the improved version to Columbia and Hillary!

***

Related:

Tucker Carlson & Greg Gutfeld’s analyses of Biden’s classified document mess are *chef’s kiss*

Greg Gutfeld names & shames media hacks parroting talking points about Musk, Taibbi & #TwitterFiles

Greg Gutfeld quotes Jim Treacher on why Twitter is better despite Musk axing over half the staff

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!