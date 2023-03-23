MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” had a segment today that did more explaining about why Trump and Pence’s classified document storage was way worse than how and where President Biden kept classified docs.

During the segment, NBC News’ justice & intelligence correspondent Ken Dilanian did some spinning for Biden, and Dilanian and the two co-hosts all sound as if they’re auditioning for jobs in the Biden press office:

NBC's @KenDilanianNBC defends Biden illegally storing classified documents in various unauthorized locations: They were "inadvertently packed and stored and he didn’t know about it" pic.twitter.com/l6lTA7kwO9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 23, 2023

“He (Biden) didn’t know about it”? Biden didn’t know about those boxes of papers next to the Corvette in his Wilmington garage? If he’s that clueless should he really be president?

So Ken just knows that? How? https://t.co/WIylv1IZbF — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 23, 2023

Maybe he had a journalistic hunch.

"inadvertently packed and stored and he didn’t know about it" for years and years while it was stored in a garage. Yeah, that's objectively worse. https://t.co/hK4xNWJ6xx — FDIC Insured Honkitude (@Mr_Honkitude) March 23, 2023

Classified docs in a garage that Hunter had access to. What could possibly have gone wrong?

This is precisely what state media looks like. https://t.co/4vz8GOFhfg — That guy (@Jack_Part_Deux) March 23, 2023

Even North Korean state media might tell MSNBC to dial it down a notch so it isn’t as obvious.

He didn't know about it. Isn't that worse? https://t.co/sy067kNyXl — Pork Kebab (@00711711711even) March 23, 2023

Nobody at MSNBC would dare ask themselves that simple question, and Biden appreciates it.

***

***

