The super-progressive Left are the most inclusive and tolerant among us — just ask them!

However, it appears that conservative Sen. J.D. Vance buying a house in a liberal Virginia enclave has some of those inclusive and tolerant people preparing to roll out the Unwelcome Wagon:

How dare JD Vance buy a house in our neighborhood! Doesn't he know it's 'filled with Pride flags and Kindness posters'? From @playbookdc https://t.co/0eYO0y1Ekt pic.twitter.com/lyDSxXT9WZ — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 22, 2023

This sounds totally on-brand for the “tolerance and inclusiveness” crowd:

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) bought a new home earlier this year in a close-in Alexandria neighborhood, a person familiar with the matter told Daniel Lippman. The purchase, for more than $1.5 million, has some neighbors in the liberal enclave scratching their heads about why the conservative senator who ran against the Washington establishment would choose to live among them. One neighbor described the area to our Katy O’Donnell as “filled with Pride flags and Kindness posters” and noted that Vance was recently welcomed to the neighborhood with a “yarn bombing” — according to a photo shared with Playbook, rainbow knitting now covers a signpost near the residence. A spokesperson for the senator declined to comment.

The “you can’t sit with us” scene from Mean Girls comes to mind for some reason.

The amount of "love" there is overwhelming.

"We love having you in our neighborhood" is now expressed as: "You have to think like us, or else…" — GonadsOfSteel (@GonadsOfSteel) March 22, 2023

Those "kindness posters" are obviously in the wrong yards. — Bonnie Blue (@BonnieBlueTK) March 22, 2023

There is so much inclusion and kindness. (Sarcastic) — W Mike Burke (@WMikeBurke) March 22, 2023

The Party of Diversity, Inclusiveness and Tolerance… https://t.co/wGsRdsedNG — Bob Beasley (@13013B) March 22, 2023

You can’t just feel the embrace of diversity, inclusiveness and tolerance!

