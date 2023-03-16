Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen today is testifying before the Senate Finance Committee and is taking the “all is well” approach:

Are the banks “sound” the same way inflation was “transitory” in 2021?

null

At the hearing, Yellen’s explaining a lot, and none of it speaks well for either the country or those who are running things:

What’s the country’s top economic problem? It’s that thing that two years ago Yellen said would be temporary:

Another prediction bites the dust!

It’s simply amazing how the people who helped cause the problems are the same ones in charge of “fixing” them and we’re supposed to be confident in the ultimate outcome:

Of course there was the usual BS about “no taxpayer money” being used or put at risk:

The debt ceiling? Yellen said there shouldn’t be any negotiation and it should just be raised:

In other words, keep doubling and tripling down on the things that are making these economic crises worse over time.

Biden’s latest slogan is “finish the job” and that appears to be exactly what this bunch is doing.

Oh yeah, did we forget to mention that Biden and the rest would like everybody to believe this is all Trump’s fault?

***

***

