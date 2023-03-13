With the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and at least one other bank, Biden and many Democrats have taken a predictable approach when anything bad happens: Blame Trump, who hasn’t been in the White House for over two years.

President Biden did just that this morning:

Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell is also blaming Trump and seems to have forgotten who controlled the White House, Senate and House the first two full years of Biden’s presidency:

“We are fixing that next Congress.”

Swalwell clearly hopes everybody’s suffering from memory loss:

Biden and the Dems have undone plenty of what Biden put in place but let that one totally awful thing remain in place?

Right!?

