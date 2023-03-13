With the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and at least one other bank, Biden and many Democrats have taken a predictable approach when anything bad happens: Blame Trump, who hasn’t been in the White House for over two years.

President Biden did just that this morning:

BIDEN: "During the Obama/Biden administration, we put in place tough requirements on banks…to make sure that the crisis we saw in 2008 would not happen again. Unfortunately, the last administration rolled back some of these requirements." pic.twitter.com/BHz4gzOQxy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 13, 2023

Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell is also blaming Trump and seems to have forgotten who controlled the White House, Senate and House the first two full years of Biden’s presidency:

We now know how Silicon Valley Bank’s reckless risk-taking went unnoticed. Kevin McCarthy and Donald Trump gave their billionaire buddies anti-radar powers through deregulation. We are fixing that next Congress. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 13, 2023

“We are fixing that next Congress.”

Swalwell clearly hopes everybody’s suffering from memory loss:

Why didn't you fix it when you had Congress/Senate/President? — ᵞⁱᵏᵉˢ (@TrueBeefSupreme) March 13, 2023

2 years later and still blaming Trump. The demonrats had the house last 2 years and now blame on Trump. You are pathetic!!! https://t.co/HcyFisrmsj — Jeff Price (@JeffPri29439144) March 13, 2023

Ah. NEXT congress. Not the one where democrats had the majority. Seems democrats let this happen. https://t.co/0qN1YxgPCe — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) March 13, 2023

Biden and the Dems have undone plenty of what Biden put in place but let that one totally awful thing remain in place?

I'm just happy the Inflation Reduction Act is working. https://t.co/cz0HFxFmmq — Minister of Truth or Dare (@CrazySellGo) March 13, 2023

Right!?

***

Related:

Rep. Eric Swalwell says we need to take a look at how Fox News is being broadcast to our troops

Eric Swalwell is sick and tired of Republicans undermining Dems’ serious border crisis solutions

***

Strange, he doesn’t look like FangFang: Eric Swalwell sends conservative DC_Draino a private message

Tags: