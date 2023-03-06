The Supreme Court heard arguments last week for President Biden’s student debt “forgiveness” plan and the core issue is if the edict is constitutional (lower courts didn’t think so), but leave it to Dems and the media (again, pardon the redundancy) to serve up some distractions like this one:

Well, that’s one way to avoid what this is really about.

The real headline should be “what Biden’s trying to do is probably unconstitutional” and yet so much of the media wants it to be about the SCOTUS justices’ backgrounds, which have nothing to do with the issue at hand.

Biden, Elizabeth Warren and the rest wouldn’t want to answer that question honestly.

