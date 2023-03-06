The Supreme Court heard arguments last week for President Biden’s student debt “forgiveness” plan and the core issue is if the edict is constitutional (lower courts didn’t think so), but leave it to Dems and the media (again, pardon the redundancy) to serve up some distractions like this one:

The nine Supreme Court justices who will rule on President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan went to college when it cost a fraction of what it does today.https://t.co/J6DoxlWWaf — Bloomberg Law (@BLaw) March 5, 2023

Well, that’s one way to avoid what this is really about.

This doesn’t have a thing to do with the question before the court https://t.co/RDC8E78QcA — Eric Kohn 🥃 (@iEricKohn) March 6, 2023

And this is absolutely irrelevant because they aren't deciding whether student loans should be cancelled, colleges cost too much, lending firms charge too much in interest or anything else about that. This is a case about how much power a President has. https://t.co/YV69R94Xun — Paul Zeise (@PaulZeise) March 6, 2023

The real headline should be “what Biden’s trying to do is probably unconstitutional” and yet so much of the media wants it to be about the SCOTUS justices’ backgrounds, which have nothing to do with the issue at hand.

Because Democrats chose to nationalize student loans. You left that out. https://t.co/MNKlFgQ3VK — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 6, 2023

The cost of college.isnt even part of what the SC is/should be looking st. Is it constitutional for the POTUS to excuse debt without an act of Congress? https://t.co/UrqXvZp8PL — Kelly Rae 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@kellyrae2723) March 6, 2023

That's a braindead take for a lot of reasons, one of them being that Biden's plan would lead to colleges raising the cost of tuition because they'd expect the government to pay off loans going forward. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) March 5, 2023

And it cost a fraction of what it does today because the colleges hadn't yet realized that they could jack up the tuition and the government would still give out loans for it. https://t.co/FiHFNo5BwH — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) March 6, 2023

Thus proving the point that the issue on student loans is the fact that these universities keep jacking up tuition and the other costs to attend their schools while giving out degrees with no road to the jobs that will pay for those loans students took out to cover skyhigh costs https://t.co/54JY3DeqTc — Greeneyed Snoopy 🇺🇸🦅 (@LibramoonSnoopy) March 6, 2023

And? You do realize college cost a fraction of what it does now 40 years ago. Most if not all were on scholarships. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 5, 2023

WHY WAS IT A FRACTION OF WHAT IT IS TODAY, JAN? https://t.co/v1HuczwGiw — Hannah Cox (@HannahDCox) March 6, 2023

Biden, Elizabeth Warren and the rest wouldn’t want to answer that question honestly.

