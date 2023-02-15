Georgia Democrats are opposing a proposed statue to honor Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, something that Republicans are backing:

Republican Georgia lawmakers are again trying to erect a statue of U.S. Supreme Court Justice and Georgia native Clarence Thomas on the state Capitol grounds in Atlanta, in what many Democrats, particularly Black ones, see as an insensitive display of partisan power. The Georgia state Senate voted 32-20 along party lines on Tuesday to mandate a statue of the Pin Point, Georgia, native. Minority Democrats had proposed amending the measure to also mandate a statue of the late Georgia congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis, but then pulled back the amendment. Senate Bill 69 moves to the state House for more debate.

State Democrats are opposed to a black man who rose from extreme poverty to a seat on the highest court in the land. One of them is Sen. Emanuel Jones, who couldn’t oppose a statue honoring Clarence Thomas without invoking “Uncle Tom”:

A Democrat legislator calls Justice Clarence Thomas an "Uncle Tom" because he's conservative. There's nothing the left hates more than black Americans who don't conform to their agenda.https://t.co/jKimGSTvsJ pic.twitter.com/pirzI6apMt — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) February 15, 2023

Jones said he’s not even sure how the term originated but that didn’t stop him from using it to oppose the Thomas statue:

A Georgia State Senator called Justice Clarence Thomas an “Uncle Tom” on the senate floor during debate on a bill to put a statue of him in the State Capitol.

pic.twitter.com/rjuIOxA5Rd — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 15, 2023

Clarence Thomas may have been born in Georgia in poverty during segregation and grew up to become the second black justice on the Supreme Court but he can read the Constitution and see there's no right in it to kill unborn babies therefore he is an Uncle Tom. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 15, 2023

Unreal.

He says “I really don’t know the origin of Uncle Tom” So what gives him the authority to bring it up and call Justice Thomas an “Uncle Tom”? — Stone (@xLoneManWalking) February 15, 2023

Maybe Sen. Jones should do some research…

Most people who use 'Uncle Tom' as a slur never bothered to read Harriet Beecher Stowe's novel. If they did they might be surprised at what they learn. — Russ Wood (@RussHoops) February 15, 2023

"Uncle Tom's Cabin" by Harriet Beecher Stowe. If you've read the book, you understand how dumb this speech is. Sorry, Ms. Stowe, that history is rewriting your story, meaning the stories of so many slaves. https://t.co/UXL6aPpojq — The Stream (@Streamdotorg) February 15, 2023

It’s not even the actual story of Uncle Tom. Uncle Tom was a HERO because he used nonresistance as a cover and tactic to PROTECT other slaves who had escaped slavery! The character was beaten to death by a slave owner because he wouldn’t give the location of two escaped slaves. https://t.co/ShclrtqZvA — Chris Loesch  (@ChrisLoesch) February 15, 2023



