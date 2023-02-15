Georgia Democrats are opposing a proposed statue to honor Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, something that Republicans are backing:

Republican Georgia lawmakers are again trying to erect a statue of U.S. Supreme Court Justice and Georgia native Clarence Thomas on the state Capitol grounds in Atlanta, in what many Democrats, particularly Black ones, see as an insensitive display of partisan power.

The Georgia state Senate voted 32-20 along party lines on Tuesday to mandate a statue of the Pin Point, Georgia, native. Minority Democrats had proposed amending the measure to also mandate a statue of the late Georgia congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis, but then pulled back the amendment.

Senate Bill 69 moves to the state House for more debate.

State Democrats are opposed to a black man who rose from extreme poverty to a seat on the highest court in the land. One of them is Sen. Emanuel Jones, who couldn’t oppose a statue honoring Clarence Thomas without invoking “Uncle Tom”:

Jones said he’s not even sure how the term originated but that didn’t stop him from using it to oppose the Thomas statue:

Unreal.

Maybe Sen. Jones should do some research…


